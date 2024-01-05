Two winter storms headed to Kansas City area. What to expect as the snow moves in.

Wintry weather conditions are expected to return to the Kansas City area as the first of two storm systems sweep across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow has already started falling in the Wichita area and it is expected to push its way north into the Kansas City area before 9 a.m. and continue overnight, the weather service said.

With temperatures expected to warm into the mid-30s, the snow is expected to transition over to a light, off-and-on wintry mix of rain and snow by the afternoon, the weather service said.

Snowfall totals are expected to be less than one-half an inch in the Kansas City area. At Kansas City International Airport, there’s a 74% chance that snowfall totals will be greater than .1 of an inch and 7% chance of exceeding an inch, according to the weather service.

Because road and surface temperatures are expected to be above freezing, roads will be wet during the day. Any slick spots or accumulating snow will likely come overnight.

Dry conditions are expected to return for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures near normal, which is 38 degrees this time of year in Kansas City.

Potential for snow accumulation in Kansas City region

The second and stronger storm system is expected to arrive early next week, likely bringing strong winds and accumulating snow, according to the weather service.

Rain is expected to begin falling early Monday and then transition over to snow Monday evening, continuing into Tuesday. Uncertainty remains as to how the storm will evolve and which path it will take, according to the weather service.

The amounts of snow to expect also remain uncertain. The current ensemble of forecast models indicates there’s a greater than 50% chance for three inches of snow along and north of Interstate 70.

“The primary takeaway is that while large uncertainly looms, this is a dynamic system with the potential for accumulating snowfall for portions” of the Kansas City region Monday evening into Tuesday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Subsequent forecasts will provide additional details.

In addition to the potential snow, wind gusts of 35 mph or higher are expected, which could reduce visibility.

Much colder temperatures will be possible by the end of next week.

Weather watches and warnings

