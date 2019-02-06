What Can We Expect From Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A.’s (BME:SLR) Earnings In Next 12 Months?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In September 2018, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (BME:SLR) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, as a -16% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 73%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €15m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €13m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 3 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

BME:SLR Future Profit February 6th 19 More

From the current net income level of €15m and the final forecast of €26m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SLR’s earnings is 26%. EPS reaches €0.35 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.14 EPS today. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 45% to 19% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

