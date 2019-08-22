What Should We Expect From Steadfast Group Limited's (ASX:SDF) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

On 30 June 2019, Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 3.9% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 19%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at AU$104m, we should see this growing to AU$108m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Steadfast Group's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Steadfast Group in the longer term?

Longer term expectations from the 5 analysts covering SDF’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ASX:SDF Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

By 2022, SDF's earnings should reach AU$125m, from current levels of AU$104m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 6.5%. EPS reaches A$0.15 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.13 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 14%, which is expected to expand to 16% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Steadfast Group, I've put together three key aspects you should look at:

