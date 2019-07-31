What Should We Expect From Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited's (HKG:2382) Earnings Over The Next Few Years?

The latest earnings update Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2382) released in April 2019 signalled that the company faced a immense headwind with earnings falling by -14%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts view Sunny Optical Technology (Group)'s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

See our latest analysis for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Market analysts' consensus outlook for next year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 35%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 78% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥5.3b by 2022.

SEHK:2382 Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

While it’s helpful to be aware of the growth rate year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial to gauge the rate at which the business is growing every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Sunny Optical Technology (Group)'s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 24%. This means, we can expect Sunny Optical Technology (Group) will grow its earnings by 24% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Sunny Optical Technology (Group), I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is 2382 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2382 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of 2382? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.