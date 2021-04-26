What to expect from Tesla's earnings report

The Telegraph

Facebook executive Carolyn Everson issued a warning over claims that the social network hurt advertisers by overestimating the audience they were reaching on the site, saying the company had to "prepare for the worst here", according to filings which were unredacted over the weekend. Ms Everson, who acts as vice-president of Facebook's Global Business Group, had addressed allegations that the "potential reach" metric used by Facebook had been inflated in 2017, in emails released as part of a class-action lawsuit and first reported by the Financial Times. Facebook is battling the California lawsuit, which was filed in 2018 and which claims that executives knew that the "potential reach" figures given out by the company to advertisers for an idea of how many people would see their adverts were misleading and included fake or duplicate accounts. The company has previously claimed that advertisers pay for clicks and impressions, instead of their "potential reach" - a figure it says is based on estimates. However, Ms Everson wrote in 2017 that advertisers' planning was "clearly impacted" by the metric. She said: "We are going to get really criticized for that (and justifiably so). If we overstated how many actual real people we have in certain demos, there is no question that impacted budget allocations. We have to prepare for the worst here.” It follows revelations that other Facebook employees were concerned over the metric, with one product manager stating in an internal email, also released as part of the lawsuit, that the company had made revenue "based on wrong data". Lawyers for the small business owner behind the case point to research which they say shows that in some parts of the US, Facebook's "potential reach" metric was more than the population of that region. Facebook has said it would continue to vigorously defend itself, and that the allegations are "without merit". In a response to the release of the unredacted emails, a spokesperson said: "As we’ve always said, ‘potential reach’ is a helpful planning tool that advertisers are not billed on. We explain what it is and the factors that may influence its calculation in our ads interfaces. "It’s clear these old emails are being cherry-picked to fit the plaintiffs’ narrative. They reflect a team being asked to work through a developing issue and then provide recommendations to leadership - nothing more."