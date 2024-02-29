Expect traffic, detours in Philadelphia next week as parts of I-95 close overnight

Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
If you're making any overnight trips to Philadelphia next week, plan for detours and traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Parts of I-95 south will be completely closed starting Monday as the city continues to work on the $329 million I-95 Central Access Philadelphia, or CAP, project to revitalize the area near the Delaware River waterfront.

I-95 south will be closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday starting March 4. The ramp from I-676 east to I-95 south will also be closed during these times.

Additionally, one lane of I-95 south will close between Market Street and South Street from 7 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting March 4, PennDOT said.

The Market Street on-ramp to I-95 south, which closed for construction on Feb. 19, is expected to reopen on March 8, according to PennDOT.

These closures will allow contractors to install a temporary barrier and restripe lanes to shift traffic away from the median so that construction crews can safely work on the new piers going forward, PennDOT said.

