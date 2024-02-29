Expect traffic, detours in Philadelphia next week as parts of I-95 close overnight

If you're making any overnight trips to Philadelphia next week, plan for detours and traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Parts of I-95 south will be completely closed starting Monday as the city continues to work on the $329 million I-95 Central Access Philadelphia, or CAP, project to revitalize the area near the Delaware River waterfront.

I-95 south will be closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday starting March 4. The ramp from I-676 east to I-95 south will also be closed during these times.

Additionally, one lane of I-95 south will close between Market Street and South Street from 7 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting March 4, PennDOT said.

The Market Street on-ramp to I-95 south, which closed for construction on Feb. 19, is expected to reopen on March 8, according to PennDOT.

These closures will allow contractors to install a temporary barrier and restripe lanes to shift traffic away from the median so that construction crews can safely work on the new piers going forward, PennDOT said.

