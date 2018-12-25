What Should We Expect From Transport Corporation of India Limited’s (NSE:TCI) Earnings In The Year Ahead?

Since Transport Corporation of India Limited (NSE:TCI) released its earnings in March 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, as a 19% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of 9.6%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of ₹1.2b, we can expect this to reach ₹1.5b by 2019. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for Transport of India

What can we expect from Transport of India in the longer term?

The longer term expectations from the 4 analysts of TCI is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of TCI’s earnings growth over these next few years.

NSEI:TCI Future Profit December 25th 18 More

By 2021, TCI’s earnings should reach ₹1.8b, from current levels of ₹1.2b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 15%. This leads to an EPS of ₹24.1 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of ₹16.08. Margins are currently sitting at 5.3%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.49273 and TCI’s net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Transport of India, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Transport of India worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Transport of India is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Transport of India? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



