What to expect as trial begins for East Rutherford man charged with murder

The prosecution intends to present “chilling” and “compelling” evidence in the murder trial of an East Rutherford man that began this month, while the defense will argue that the suspect’s years of drug abuse are to blame.

Francis Tattoli is on trial in the killing and attempted kidnapping of 25-year-old Monet Thomas in December 2016, who lived in the building with her boyfriend and their dog.

Tattoli's trial began Oct. 6, when Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor David Malfitano and defense attorney Brian Neary gave their opening statements.

During his opening statement, Malfitano said Thomas' life ended with Tattoli's hands around her neck. A bloody knife was also found at the scene.

"He attacked Monet, dragged her into his apartment, overpowered her, strangled her and left her unresponsive body on his kitchen floor," Malfitano said.

The prosecutor said Thomas and her boyfriend were getting ready to go to a Christmas party and she was attacked by Tattoli when she was bringing their dog, Meatball, in from a walk while her boyfriend was in the shower.

Tattoli allegedly stopped Thomas in the hall, then tried to shove papers in her face as she tried to return to the apartment upstairs. The moment she took out her cellphone was the moment Tattoli snapped, Malfitano said.

"He puts his hands around her neck and drags her into his apartment," Malfitano said.

Malfitano said surveillance video shows the young woman kicking and thrashing while Thomas struggles against Tattoli for six minutes until her legs eventually stop moving except an occasional twitch.

"A minute or so later, [Tattoli] walks out of the apartment, covered in blood, drinking a Coca-Cola," Malfitano said.

The prosecutor said Thomas' dog was in the hallway the entire time the attack happened, and he urged the jury to look at the "anxiety and fear" on the dog's face as he listens to what is happening in the apartment. Malfitano also called the attack on Thomas premeditated.

Story continues

Thomas' boyfriend saw Meatball in the parking lot, and after he brought the dog inside, he discovered Thomas on the floor of Tattoli's apartment. Malfitano said the boyfriend found Tattoli in his bedroom, hidden under his bedsheets.

Charges were upgraded from attempted murder to felony murder after Thomas died at Hackensack University Medical Center several days after the attack. Malfitano said the county medical examiner will testify to the injuries inflicted in the attack, including the collapsing of a vein in her brain that caused brain death and multiple organ failure.

The defense's argument

During his statement, Neary did not deny that Tattoli killed Thomas but asked what his culpability was after years of drug use.

"We're going to hear about the consistent pattern of Francis' life by drugs," Neary said.

Neary added that the relationship among the trio went beyond being civil neighbors, that Ferrante would call Tattoli a friend and that he knew of Tattoli's drug use.

Neary said the blood that covered Tattoli was his own and argued that Tattoli's behavior in the aftermath was not the behavior of someone who preplanned an attack.

"What I really want you to pay attention to, different than a horror movie, different than a Hitchcock suspense movie, is the behavior, his conduct during the course of the next 20 to 30 minutes after these events," Neary said.

He said the police have to make him sit down, though Tattoli doesn't want to, with Neary arguing that those are not the "activities of a rational, premeditated killing."

The defense attorney said Tattoli didn't try to hide that there had been a struggle or close the door to his apartment. Neary said that in an almost "childlike" and "druglike way," Tattoli goes into the bedroom and hides under the covers.

"As you analyze this, as you talk about and think about the circumstances explaining what his state of mind is, what's going on through his head," Neary said. "But better yet, what's not going through his head."

Bergen courts'Evil and diabolical': Judge hands down sentence in Bergenfield dismemberment case

According to Neary, the jury will hear Thomas' boyfriend ask Tattoli what he had done and that he initially thought his neighbor "finally" overdosed.

Neary said the years of drug use aren't an excuse and that Tattoli will "suffer the consequences" of his actions but asked how much he was culpable for legally. He said the witnesses, law enforcement and medical professionals would describe Tattoli's behavior that night as not the actions of a rational mind, but one "gripped by the use of serious drugs."

During his argument, Neary said there is no chemical or medical evidence to show Tattoli was under the influence at the time of the killing but that the behavior was a result of years of drug abuse.

The trial is expected to continue with Thomas' boyfriend as the prosecution's first witness on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: East Rutherford NJ murder trial begins with opening statements