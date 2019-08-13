What Should We Expect From Ucar SA's (EPA:ALUCR) Earnings In The Years Ahead?

Ucar SA's (EPA:ALUCR) most recent earnings update in April 2019 confirmed that the company gained from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 4.1%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Ucar's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' outlook for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by -7.1%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with generating double digit 34% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to €1.6m in 2022.

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Ucar's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 19%. This means, we can anticipate Ucar will grow its earnings by 19% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Ucar, there are three important aspects you should further research:

