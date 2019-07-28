What Should We Expect From Unicaja Banco, S.A.'s (BME:UNI) Earnings In The Next 12 Months?

Looking at Unicaja Banco, S.A.'s (BME:UNI) earnings update in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 26% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -31%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €153m, we should see this rise to €192m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Unicaja Banco perform in the near future?

The view from 11 analysts over the next three years is one of negative sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for UNI, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, UNI's earnings should reach €186m, from current levels of €153m, resulting in an annual growth rate of -0.7%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from earnings, we see that the profits is predicted to rise over time, resulting in an EPS of €0.12 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.095 EPS today. Earnings decline appears to be a result of a reduction in the top line of -0.5%, squeezing the bottom line. With a current profit margin of 15%, this movement will result in a margin of 20% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Unicaja Banco, I've put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

