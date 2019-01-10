What Should We Expect From Versum Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSM) Earnings Over The Next Few Years?

The most recent earnings announcement Versum Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSM) released in September 2018 confirmed that the company gained from a slight tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 2.2%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive Versum Materials’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ outlook for next year seems buoyant, with earnings rising by a robust 34%. However, earnings is expected to fall slightly in the following year before rising again to US$234m in 2022.

While it is informative understanding the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The advantage of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Versum Materials’s earnings trajectory over time, fluctuate up and down. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 6.6%. This means, we can assume Versum Materials will grow its earnings by 6.6% every year for the next couple of years.

For Versum Materials, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

