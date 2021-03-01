What to expect in Viet Thanh Nguyen's sequel to his Pulitzer-Prize winning 'The Sympathizer'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agatha French
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 20: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen is photographed in the backyard of his Pasadena, CA, home, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Nguyen and his son, Ellison, wrote a children&#39;s book together, &quot;Chicken of the Sea,&quot; and will take part in the Los Angele Times Festival of Books. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Viet Thanh Nguyen at home in Pasadena. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s debut novel “The Sympathizer” introduced readers to its unnamed protagonist, a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist double agent navigating life, love, loyalty and espionage in Los Angeles after the fall of Saigon.

In Nguyen’s sequel, “The Committed,” his narrator is “still a man of two faces and two minds.” But now he is also “a revolutionary without a revolution,” a refugee in 1980s Paris who is grappling with politics, ideologies, and himself.

“I wasn't done with his story,” says Nguyen, who joins the Los Angeles Times Book Club on March 10. “I’m very cognizant of the fact that people read “The Sympathizer” as a Vietnam War novel and me as a Vietnamese American writing about the Vietnam War.”

The sequel, he says, allowed him “to expand upon what I've always felt, which is that ‘The Sympathizer’ is not only a Vietnam War novel but a novel about race and colonialism.”

By all measures, “The Sympathizer” is a tough act to follow: a bestseller that drew comparisons to Ralph Ellison, John le Carre and Saul Bellow, the novel earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. But “The Committed” is both a seamless continuation of its predecessor — the same unsparing intellect and take-no-prisoners sardonic wit animate each page — and a stand-alone book.

A headshot of Viet Thanh Nguyen beside a book jacket for &quot;The Committed.&quot;
(Grove Press)

Like “The Sympathizer,” “The Committed” strides genres. Nguyen delivers a literary thriller that’s part political novel, part historical novel and part comic novel. He trades the conventions of the spy novel of the first book for crime. Gangsters, drug dealing, turf wars and shootouts propel hairpin plot-twists and belie an ambitious book of ideas.

“I thought that there would be a sweet spot for readers who would be willing to grapple with serious ideas and be entertained at the same time,” Nguyen says.

Nguyen, 49, is the author of six books, including “The Refugees,” a bestselling short story collection, and “Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War,” a National Book Award finalist in nonfiction. Until recently, he wrote from a spare bedroom in Silver Lake where he lived for 20 years before his family relocated to Pasadena to give his 7-year-old son, Ellison, more space to play. He spoke to the Times on Zoom from his book-lined home office where Ellison entertained himself in the background, occasionally approaching the screen to smile and wave.

A USC professor, Nguyen notes that contemporary American literary fiction often lacks the sense of setup and suspense more often seen in so-called genre writing, and he chooses instead to embrace the page-turning quality of a good plot in his own work. Nguyen has been praised for his biting satirical humor, which he deploys to similar effect. “Laughter just makes things go down easier,” he says.

Viet Thanh Nguyen sits with his son, Ellison.
Viet Thanh Nguyen sits with his son, Ellison. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Nguyen cites Shakespearean tragicomedies and Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels as inspirations for “The Sympathizer” and “The Committed.” He also cites the action films of John Woo. Part of the drama of both novels is the relationship between the narrator and his blood brothers, a communist and a killer of communists, both of whom he betrays and both of whom he loves.

“I was deeply influenced by watching films like 'A Better Tomorrow' and 'A Bullet in the Head,' which is actually set in Vietnam… It’s that same sense of romantic blood brotherhood, the good guy versus bad guy who are actually mirror images of each other.”

For a writer adept at penning thrillers, it might come as a surprise that Nguyen also names as a major influence W. G. Sebald, the German writer known for hybrid works exploring loss, memory and the aftermath of World War II, although the connection is less technical than thematic. Like Sebald, Nguyen partly preoccupied with the historical events that informed his life.

Nguyen was 4 years old when his family fled Vietnam and landed in a Pennsylvania refugee camp, at which point he was separated from his parents for several months before being reunited and settling in California in the late 1970s. His parents opened one of the first Vietnamese grocery stores in San Jose.

My memories begin with being separated from my parents as a part of the refugee experience,” Nguyen says, “That left a deep imprint on me.” He describes the separation as well-intentioned — an attempt to help his parents get on their own two feet — but profoundly wounding.

“As a child, you just interpret it as abandonment. I spent most of my life trying to not think about that... So it’s been very, very difficult, as a writer, to excavate myself because that's where the material is. The real material is what's inside: the emotions, the contradictions, the damage, the hurt and the harm that most sensible people don't want to have to confront. But as a writer, I think that's absolutely necessary.”

In the complex and fractured protagonist of the novels, Nguyen has created a character through which to tap the vein. He describes him as his alter ego. An interrogator of fellow spies and rival gangsters, the character is also a relentless interrogator of ideologies and the failings of all people, on all sides.

“In both of these books, I wanted to be as unrelenting as possible in terms of both interrogating these dominant cultures of the United States and France, but also interrogating the narrator and interrogating the communities that he is involved with.”

In “The Committed,” the man of two minds remains alert to ambiguities, contradictions and double-meanings. “Continuing his misadventures is continuing my interrogation of him, but also my interrogation of myself,” says Nguyen.

One of the many strengths of Nguyen’s writing is that nothing is spared from his clear-eyed analysis: not France, the United States or Vietnam, not communism or capitalism, not his characters and most importantly, not his own work. In “The Sympathizer,” he concedes, “there's a lot of sexualization and objectification of women, discussions of [the narrator’s] virility, that kind of thing. I had a lot of fun, then halfway through the book, I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I'm having too much fun; I'm enjoying this'.”

Nguyen saw the realization as an opportunity. “’The Committed’ takes on his masculinity and heterosexuality and sexism and patriarchy,” Nguyen says, “and his gradually dawning understanding that his investment in them has these terrible outcomes.” Secondary characters and subplots, including one loosely inspired by the sexual scandals of French socialist Dominique Strauss-Kahn, further dramatize this exploration. Nguyen hopes that the book “models this kind of necessary interrogation.”

“It doesn't matter whether you're on the left or the right or where your political convictions happen to be. There's still a trade and commerce in the objectification and exploitation of women that all these men with all their pretensions participate in and that's partly what's being satirized in “The Committed.”

Between teaching and the demands on his schedule as a public literary figure (he recently became the first Asian American member of the Pulitzer Board), Nguyen is intentional with his time. The packed bookshelves in his office are designed to keep literature front-and-center; he records each book he reads — for tenure reviews, prize deadlines and pleasure — in a spreadsheet.

“The only things I don’t put on there are his books,” he says, nodding toward Ellison. “But maybe I should… Why not? Children’s books should count.” Father and son do more than read together: in 2019 they co-authored “Chicken of the Sea,” in which a band of chickens join the ranks of a pirate ship and seek adventure.

Lately, Nguyen has returned to nonfiction and is working on a memoir that takes up the problem of representation in literature.

“So-called minority or multicultural writers are only supposed to represent ourselves, whereas the unmarked writers, the people who are just writers get to represent everybody,” says Nguyen. “I knew my own work would be bracketed in this way, that the first reflex that people would have picking up my novels would be to say, ‘He's a Vietnamese guy writing about Vietnamese stuff.’ And I had to take a position where I say, ‘I am a Vietnamese guy writing about Vietnamese stuff, and that's not a limitation any more than John Updike writing about people from New England is a limitation.”

As an artist, his challenge is to work against the limitations imposed by that assumption, in part by creating a protagonist who insists, “to say we were all human was merely sentimental, but to say that we were all inhuman was the truth.”

“Inhumanity is humanity,” says Nguyen. “That's the kind of complexity I think art should reach for and which I hope my novels do.”

In addition to the memoir, Nguyen also plans to turn his pair of novels into a trilogy. “The Committed" will be followed by an “epic crime-gangster-spy novel.”

“The final installment is going to be back here in the United States,” Nguyen says. In the third book, “the man of two faces and two minds” returns to L.A. to “either seek revenge or make amends or both. We’ll find out.”

Book Club: If you go

Viet Thanh Nguyen, author of “The Committed,” joins the Los Angeles Times Book Club in conversation with columnist Carolina A. Miranda.

When: March 10 at 7 p.m. Pacific

Where: Free live streaming event on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. Sign up on Eventbrite here.

More info: latimes.com/bookclub

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Book excerpt: "The Committed" by Viet Thanh Nguyen

    This sequel to the author's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Sympathizer" follows his communist spy protagonist as he arrives in 1980s Paris to take up a new persona: drug dealer.

  • 'The Committed': Viet Thanh Nguyen follows up Pulitzer winner with more of a good thing

    Viet Thanh Nguyen's follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Sympathizer" delivers more of a good thing.

  • Buddhist Temple Set on Fire, Vandalized in LA’s Little Tokyo

    Priests and staff members are on edge after a Buddhist temple was vandalized in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo on Thursday evening. What happened: A fire and potential arson recently occurred at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple as hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to increase, NBC News reports. Despite the destruction, the temple’s head priest, Rev. Noriaki Ito, is grateful that the suspect did not injure anyone.

  • Armenian PM says open to snap elections with certain conditions

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions, as thousands joined rival street rallies in the capital Yerevan on Monday. Speaking to thousands of supporters who rallied in the centre, Pashinyan proposed holding a referendum in October to adopt a new constitution and said snap elections were possible under certain conditions. "We'll go to elections and we'll see whose resignation the people wants," the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

  • It looks like a mobile home planted on a garage. It can be yours, Idahoans, for $340K

    “Real estate prices are a tad out of control here in Idaho,” someone said after seeing the listing.

  • Hearties, Here's How to Read All of the 'When Calls the Heart' Books in Order

    They should hold you over until next week's episode. From Good Housekeeping

  • ‘Walking Dead': Everything We Know About the Reapers

    (Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Home Sweet Home,” the episode of “The Walking Dead” that was released on AMC+ on Feb. 21, and on the AMC cable channel Feb. 28) Well, here we are. The past year has been rough for “The Walking Dead,” with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the originally planned season 10 finale by months. But now the show’s back — and so is Maggie (Lauren Cohan). And she brought a new enemy with her. “Home Sweet Home” is the first of six new episodes that AMC is adding to Season 10, making its premiere this week on AMC+, a week before it airs on cable. And while there’s not much in the way of revelations to be had here — we’d hoped we’d learn something big about Georgie, but that didn’t happen this week — it did introduce an intriguing batch of new bad guys known as the Reapers. The way Maggie tells it, she and Georgie had been roaming around helping various settlements similar to how Georgie helped Hilltop during the Savior War. But none of these settlements survived. Which is pretty curious if you ask me. Also Read: Will 'The Walking Dead' End Like the Comics Did? Maggie didn’t go into any detail about what happened at these places. She mentions one of them, in Knoxville, falling apart, but she stops short of any real info. From there, she and her son, Hershel, took refuge at her grandmother’s old house “by the ocean,” where they met “this whole community of people who needed us as much as we needed them.” It would seem that this community she mentioned there is the folks she brought with her. As is usually the case on “The Walking Dead,” the real baddies, once again, were people. In this case they were dealing with an unknown group called the Reapers. And it looks like these guys have followed Maggie and friends up to northern Virginia. We only meet one Reaper this week, a guy wearing camouflage military fatigues. He kills a big group of Maggie’s new friends, and nearly gets Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) too. But they barely manage to outwit the guy. Maggie demands information. He offers just three words before he blows himself up: “Pope marked you.” Maggie looked startled — she clearly knows who he’s talking about. So who really are the Reapers? And who is Pope? Also Read: How 'The Walking Dead' Franchise Will Survive Long After AMC Kills Off Original Hit Series Well, we’re in uncharted territory here. The Reapers are a completely new faction — new to the show, and not a group that we know from the comics. Likewise, Pope is not a character we’ve ever met within the “Walking Dead” universe. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that people we know, or have at least heard of, are secretly behind this. There is one group that is very much still in play that uses military equipment like this Reaper did: the Civic Republic, villains of “Walking Dead: World Beyond.” There’s plenty of reason to suspect the Civic Republic. While “The Walking Dead” has been pretty cryptic about this group, we’ve long suspected their involvement in the events of this show and even “Fear the Walking Dead.” We believe the Civic Republic is an adaptation of the comic book faction called the Commonwealth — an actual city in Ohio with 50,00 residents. Also Read: 'Walking Dead': Here's What We Know About Georgie So Far The helicopter people who took Rick and Jadis away could be these folks. Georgie could also be one of them, since her character design looked extremely similar to how the Commonwealth leader was drawn in the comics. That woman on the helicopter that Al (Maggie Grace) met on “Fear the Walking Dead” was definitely one of them. Now, the Reaper we saw on “The Waking Dead” this week was definitely not wearing the uniforms we’ve seen Civic Republic folks wear before, but that doesn’t necessarily eliminate them from consideration here. For one thing, it wouldn’t be great for the Civic Republic’s reputation if people knew they were taking out settlements, so the Reapers could be a sort of deniable black ops group. It’s important to consider the possibility, however, that these Reapers could just be an original faction that has nothing to do with the Civic Republic. They could just be another group of people out there slaughtering folks — perhaps even a splinter from one of the groups Maggie and Georgie tried to help — because that’s just how things are in the “Walking Dead” universe sometimes. But I’ve got two big reasons to suspect the Civic Republic here. First: The Commonwealth storyline was the final arc of the “Walking Dead” comics, and the TV show is coming to an end with season 11. And there are still so many remaining plot threads to wrap up that all seem to point back to the Civic Republic. Rick and the helicopter. Michonne running off after him. Ezekiel and Eugene and their little posse going to meet the mysterious Stephanie. Remember, too: these six episodes that are being added to season 10 were announced not long before we learned “The Walking Dead” would end with season 11. Meaning it’s very likely these episodes were produced to help build toward the end of the series. So it would definitely be disorienting if these episodes focused on a new story that actually wasn’t setting up the final season. Second: Maggie talks about the group she and Georgie met near Knoxville that they decided to help out. She says Georgie decided to head west to look into another settlement she heard about, and Maggie stayed behind with Hershel. But not long after Georgie left, the Knoxville settlement fell apart so dramatically that Maggie and Hershel ended up completely on their own. Likewise, Maggie says “it’d always go sideways” with the groups she and Georgie met. Again, though, she doesn’t give any details. Could the Civic Republic be testing out these groups to see if they “have what it takes” to join up or something? There’s no real evidence for this idea — on its own, it’s a little bit out there. But if we’re assuming that the Civic Republic will play a part in these bonus episodes, and we’re assuming that Georgie is with the Civic Republic — both of which are logical assumptions but have no proof to back them up — then these pieces start to fall into place. But they’re still just based on assumptions. This episode of “The Walking Dead” was clearly constructed to be as cryptic as possible about what’s going on. We don’t have much info because that’s how showrunner Angela Kang and her writing staff like it right now. And so right now, speculation is pretty much all we have. Read original story ‘Walking Dead': Everything We Know About the Reapers At TheWrap

  • Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support in Yield Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, a currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% in February to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million of Philippine stocks during this period.Inflation FocusTechnical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 49.50 per dollar this year.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Tuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI(Corrects analyst forecast for peso in ninth paragraph and clarifies peso move in sixth paragraph was for February.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed

    It's now March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics came apart just a year ago. It will involve 10,000 runners and end in Tokyo at the opening ceremony on July 23. The focus will be on getting 11,000 athletes into the venues to perform in front of cameras, and then getting them out of Japan as quickly as possible.

  • Jimmy G’s no-trade clause, Travis Benjamin’s return, River Cracraft and other 49ers news

    See what is going on with the Cardinals' NFC West rival 49ers.

  • Japan PM Suga apologises after spokeswoman resigns over expensive dinners scandal

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologised on Monday following the resignation of a key spokeswoman, who along with other senior bureaucrats were reprimanded for attending expensive dinners hosted by Suga's son. Makiko Yamada, Cabinet Public Relations Secretary, tendered her resignation from hospital after being admitted for ill health, the government said. Suga's administration and the 60-year-old spokeswoman had faced public criticism after magazine Shukan Bunshun last month reported that Suga's eldest son, Seigo Suga, an executive at a company producing television programmes for satellite broadcaster, had paid for expensive dinners for senior bureaucrats.

  • Los Angeles County sees decline in virus case rates

    Los Angeles County officials are reporting a decline in COVID-19 case rates among health care workers, which they say follows a broader trend of overall declines in case rates in the county. (March 1)

  • Next-gen Honda CR-V spied through the grapevine for the first time

    A new Honda CR-V is coming soon, as one of our spy shooters just caught the next-gen model out testing for the first time. The shooter says they used an ultra-long telephoto lens to shoot from a long distance away from this secret European testing facility. Honda seems to be adopting a more rugged aesthetic, as the gently sloping hood is replaced with a straight, flat one.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) moving 4.5% lower as of 11:57 a.m. EST on Monday. The decline appears to be the direct result of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

  • As the market nosedived last year, my older brother advised me to sell. I lost $80,000. How can I ever forgive him?

    This time last year, when the market was nosediving, my older brother advised me to get out of the market, and go to cash to conserve my assets. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’