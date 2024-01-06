What to expect from the weekend snowstorm in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

The first significant snowfall of the season is forecasted to hit northern Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties on Saturday, smacking the region with up to 9 inches of snow, according to a National Weather Service advisory on Friday afternoon.

According to the weather service's Winter Storm Warning, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday, heavy snow with accumulations of up to 5-9 inches are expected in southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut. According to the weather service, travel could be very difficult over the weekend and it advises if you do travel, to carry an extra flashlight and extra food and water in the case of an emergency.

According to the weather service, the heaviest snow is expected to fall during the evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning, with a possibility for light rain or drizzle mixed in overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Westchester from 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. Total snow accumulations of about 2-4 inches are expected, plus wind gusts of up to 35 mph. The weather service says to expect slippery road conditions and for rain to mix in after the snow.

In addition to the winter weather alerts, a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect for Southern Westchester from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Sunday. According to the weather service, "up to 1 1/2 feet of inundation above ground level (is) expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline." Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations. The weather service noted there could be shallow flooding on some roads and low lying property, including parking lots, parks, lawns, homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront.

The advisory also stated that there is potential for widespread moderate flooding with Wednesday morning's high tide as a strong system that could hit the area late Tuesday.

