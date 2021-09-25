What to expect in Windows 11: Former Microsoft PM Kevin Stratvert on the new upgrade

Come on, how much has really changed in Windows 11 vs. Windows 10? To paraphrase a certain Spinal Tap guitarist, is it really worthy of taking it up to eleven?

Kevin Stratvert hears that question all the time, and based on his experience so far, his answer is yes. Stratvert is a former Microsoft program manager who left the company to focus full-time on his work as a YouTube creator, producing how-to videos about software and services from Microsoft and others.

Stratvert joins us this week on the GeekWire Podcast to look ahead to the launch of Windows 11 on Oct. 5, providing a sense for what to expect.

We talk about the new Windows 11 user interface, overall performance improvements, the centered Start menu, Windows 11 Widgets, upgrades to the multiple virtual desktops feature in Windows, the integration of Microsoft Teams Chat, the updated Your Phone app, Windows 11 hardware requirements, and Microsoft’s plan for a gradual rollout of the operating system.

Stratvert has been focusing on Windows 11 in many of his recent videos:

In the second segment, we discuss some highlights from this week’s Microsoft Surface event, including the Surface Laptop Studio and the new Surface Duo 2.

In the final segment, we talk about Stratvert’s own journey from Microsoft program manager to full-time YouTube creator, which was documented in this CNBC story.

