What can you expect for the winter and the weather into 2024 for NJ?

As the year comes to a close, many New Jersey residents are likely beginning to wonder whether they should prepare for a milder winter or one with more snow.

The answer could be both, according to weather experts, as a climate that is steadily getting warmer is still prone to significant storms throughout the season.

The region is expecting an El Niño winter for the first time in four years, said David Robinson, a Rutgers professor and the New Jersey state climatologist. The phenomenon has historically led to more snow in South Jersey and below compared to the Northeast, with North Jersey susceptible to either trend.

The past three years, meanwhile, saw a La Niña winter, marked by lower precipitation totals that tend to bring more rain than snow to the area.

Morning snow falling in Jockey Hollow National Park in Morristown, NJ on March 14, 2023.

Robinson cited the National Weather Service outlook for December through February, which he said is "leaning toward above normal temperatures" in New Jersey. The outlook also suggests more precipitation than an average year, though he noted it is difficult to predict total accumulation based on how often a storm's path changes.

"All you do is move that storm 100 miles and you get nothing," Robinson said.

North Jersey: A neighborhood submerged: Drone video shows flooding that swamped Lincoln Park

But temperatures are easier to predict, and this winter's outlook seems to be consistent with data that shows the state getting warmer overall during the past four decades.

Robinson, using figures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, created a graph that lists the average New Jersey temperature from December through February at 31.6 degrees since 1895, the first year records were available. Since 2005, the state has exceeded the average every year except 2015.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the average winter temperature in New Jersey from 1896 to 2022.

The trend extends throughout the entire year; according to the data, New Jersey's annual average temperature of 51.9 degrees has been surpassed every year since 2014. And in 2023, the first 10 months ranked as the second-warmest on record, Robinson said.

New Jersey is getting "more persistent" warmer summers, Robinson said, through it is shown more through monthly and seasonal high temperatures than daily records. He noted that 12 of the 15 warmest summers since 1895 have been recorded in the 21st century.

The numbers show that all four seasons are getting warmer. That may not mean every year is warmer than the last, Robinson said, "but the number of warm months compared to years past is exceedingly evident."

Robinson's projection for this winter is similar to outlooks from AccuWeather and the Farmers' Almanac in terms of precipitation, but both anticipated more frigid temperatures in their respective predictions.

"For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with," the Farmers' Almanac said on its website.

Morning snow falling on South St. in Morristown, NJ on March 14, 2023.

While there are many years of data on the effects of El Niño and La Niña, Robinson noted that the phenomena exist on an "increasingly warmer planet" today. Most climatologists, he said, agree that the Earth began to see a "recognizable impact" from warmer temperatures around 1980.

With that in mind, he wonders if weather experts should continue to rely on observations from more than 40 to 50 years ago.

"It's liable to behave somewhat differently," Robinson said. "We're looking at these things historically in a climate that's changing."

.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Winter 2024 in New Jersey expected to be warm and wet