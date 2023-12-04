What to expect at this year's Lucia Nights Festival of Lights in Bishop Hill

On Friday, Dec. 8, the lighting of the Christmas tree at village park will be taking place to signify the beginning of the 2023 Lucia Nights Festival of Lights celebration at historic Bishop Hill.

The festival will take place on the evenings of Dec. 8 and 9 and will include quite a few musical guests. There will also be a soup and chili supper at the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church each night. The dinner will begin at 4 p.m. each evening and run until the food runs out. Food is free, but donations are encouraged.

Two girls with crowns of candles sample some cookies at a recent Lucia Nights Festival of Lights event at Bishop Hill.

A Swedish tradition, the Lucia Nights events is based on the legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light.

According to a news release, it was a during a famine in Sweden, on the longest and darkest night of the year, that Lucia appeared on a ship wearing a long white robe and a crown of candles that illuminated the area. The ship was filled with food and when the food was unloaded, the ship and Lucia disappeared.

Now, according to the release, girls in Sweden carry trays of Lucia buns and wake up their families on Dec. 13. The girls don a white robe and wear a crown of candles.

The lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 signals the beginning of the two-night event. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening. The public is encouraged to bring edible ornaments to hang on the tree.

There will be plenty of music to be heard at the Lucia Nights Festival of Lights celebration on Dec. 8-9 at Bishop Hill.

There will be many activities taking place, including Lucia Girls to meet guests throughout each evening. These young ladies will be sponsored by various businesses and museums, according to the release. Each building will have a single candle in each window and sidewalks will be illuminated by candles. Restaurants will be open both evenings and there will be special Christmas gifts on sale.

Events on both nights will include Christmas music by Hammer and Pick at the Steeple Building, as well as storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis sharing a medley of Swedish and pioneer Christmas stories and songs at the Archives.

The Galva High School and Wethersfield High School choirs will go from building to building singing Christmas carols. Josh Christianson and Friends will be leading in the singing of Christmas carols outside of J Goard Pottery.

The VASA National Archives will have a closing reception for its “A Sampling of our Samling” exhibit.

A barn is decorated for an Old Fashioned Barn Dance that will be taking place at Bishop Hill's Lucia Nights Festival of Lights on Dec. 8-9.

The Old Fashioned Barn Dance will take place at the Colony School on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. The Sangamo Stemwinders will also be performing. Beginners are welcome.

There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the evening, which does carry a cost of $5 per person.

Lucia Nights is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Arts Council, Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Bishop Hill State Historic Site, VASA National Archives, Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association, Bishop Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and numerous local businesses. This event is also partly funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, and American Rescue Plan Funds from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board.

For more details, call 309-927-3899 or go to visitbishophill.com.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Bishop Hill is hosting Lucia Nights Festival of Lights on Dec. 8-9