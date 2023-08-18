The expectations of Theo Walcott were always unrealistic - he's had an exceptional career

There is something about the retirement of a footballer that can make us all feel old. Theo Walcott, a player who never seemed much to age physically and was always most defined by his teenage records, has exited a stage that is now dominated by people a decade his junior.

He is the last of the outfield players from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2006 World Cup squad to hang up his boots and leaves a legacy that is arguably the most complex of all to assess.

Having reported on Southampton at the Southern Daily Echo newspaper before following Arsenal for 10 years between 2008 and 2018 at The Telegraph, I watched Walcott up close through the entire sweep of a career that, beyond all the early crazed expectation, was actually exceptional.

The first memory at Southampton’s Staplewood training ground remains the most vivid. It was autumn 2004 - a year before he had broken into the first team - and he was playing for a youth team that happened to also include Gareth Bale. Walcott was 15 but more developed physically than the forgettable Bale and would draw audible gasps from a crowd of several hundred every time he got the ball and took off down the right wing.

It was not just his speed that was breathtaking but the grace and balance with which he left opponents looking like statues. Harry Redknapp, who became Southampton manager later that season and would ultimately give Walcott his debut, noted that he could run through puddles without creating a splash. Word was soon relayed from the club’s hierarchy that it would actually be rather helpful if we, as the local paper, did not make too much noise about this precocious young talent. It was a futile hope.

A young Theo Walcott plays for Southampton against MK Dons in the FA Cup in 2006 - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Southampton reached the FA Youth Cup final later that season and you really did not need any gift for talent identification to instinctively know that Walcott would go on to have a Premier League career.

When you consider that 97% of elite academy players in this country never actually play a minute of top-flight football, that in itself was far more significant than most people are likely to appreciate..

And so what would follow over the next year was a level of expectation and attention that was never proportionate to Walcott’s likely true long-term potential.

All of Europe’s leading clubs wanted to make him the most expensive 16-year-old in football history but it ultimately came down to a choice in January 2006 between Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal and Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea. The presence in north London of his hero Thierry Henry was ultimately a huge factor in the decision that he made.

Theo Walcott (right) is unveiled as an Arsenal player by manger Arsene Wenger in 2006 - Action Images/Paul Childs

It was better for his long-term development than the more cut-throat Chelsea - although another season in the Championship at Southampton might have been best of all - and did mean that the iconic Henry became a point of comparison. Further unrequested hype was guaranteed when, despite not yet having played in the Premier League, Sven-Goran Eriksson put him in that most celebrity of World Cup squads in 2006 with the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. Walcott’s now global fame was evident in hearing Pele being asked to pass comment on his likely impact during a tournament in which he subsequently did not play a minute.

Theo Walcott (third from left) was selected in Sven-Goran Eriksson 2006 World Cup squad despite having not yet played a Premier League game - Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Some normality would then kick in during 12 seasons at Arsenal and, once past the ludicrous idea that any player should automatically reach Henry’s level, we are left with a career of genuine substance. Walcott played 564 senior games, scoring 129 goals largely from the right wing, and played 47 times for England.

He remains England’s youngest debutant and the youngest scorer of an international hat-trick. He also won the FA Cup twice, memorably scoring the first goal when Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-0 in the 2015 final at Wembley.

It is a resume that actually becomes even more extraordinary when you consider that Walcott did not actually kick a ball until the unusually old age for an international player of 10. This early pedigree more as an exceptional athlete than a footballer was perhaps also the reason why he just lacked the improvised ‘street’ skills with the ball at his feet that are so evident in the absolute world’s best forwards.

Having interviewed Walcott numerous times since 2005, including what was his first media interview in a Portakabin at the Southampton training ground when he was 16, it is worth also emphasising what was surely his most important achievement.

Unfailingly polite and grounded, he told me in 2006 all about his parents, his siblings and his girlfriend Mel, who he had just plucked up the courage to ask out while she was working at Claire’s Accessories in Southampton’s West Quay shopping centre.

Fast forward 18 years and he still talks at every opportunity about his family. Mel is now his wife and they have two boys under the age of 10, Finley and Arlo. His friends and professional circle of support has also never changed. During our last interview following his return to Southampton for the final phase of his career, he was in a particularly reflective mood, both about what might come next and how he might sum up the past 20 years.

Theo Walcott finished his career where he started, at Southampton - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

As well as wanting to spend more time with his children, he had been doing his coaching badges and was particularly interested in helping young players, and their parents, to navigate that early phase of their football journey.

“I think this generation is very different,” he said. “They like to be outspoken at times - but in a good way. I would like to get to know the person rather than just the footballer. You can see the footballer, and know they can do unbelievable things, but if you make them into a better person, you will be better when you go back into the football environment.

“For me, I wouldn’t change anything. When I look back at that little 16-year-old, who just enjoyed playing football and went to the World Cup, he never asked for any of it. I was a kid.

“I had to be a teenager in a man’s world instead of developing in the background. Always being in the limelight was the hardest thing. But none of it went to my head.

“It was my journey and I’ve enjoyed every minute. I know in my head what I did and how hard I worked. People can say, ‘He’s the next Thierry Henry’ and then ‘He’s not the next Thierry Henry’. I don’t care because it’s my path. Yes, sometimes you go down the wrong path but that’s part of life. I’m pleased with what I have done, playing with and against all these world-class players. I’m proud.”

