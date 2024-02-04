Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase
Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase
Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase
The former face of the Orioles is now a part-owner of the Orioles.
Peter Angelos led a group that bought the Orioles for $173 million in 1993.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
In a report from the Financial Times, indie label executives have spoken out about Apple's plan to offer higher royalties to artists who offer spatial audio. They argue it will take money from indie labels and in favor of the biggest players, like Universal.
A 2011 Saab 9-3 XWD Turbo4 Sport Sedan, one of the last Saabs ever sold in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
A four-pack of Apple AirTags is 20 percent off in a deal on Amazon right now. The Bluetooth tracker bundle normally costs $99, but is down to $79 with the current discount. AirTags are a convenient way for iPhone owners to keep track of their belongings.
The U.S. Health Department held a conference to discuss the federal government's efforts to help address food insecurity.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
'Like being wrapped in a chinchilla,' gushed one of over 9,000 rave reviewers.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned' — and they're marked down over 70% right now.
These OxGord Windshield Covers are for sale at Amazon and deals are up to 53% off. They can help make your winters much easier to deal with.
In today's edition: Where things stand entering the NHL All-Star break, the NBA All-Star reserves, NFL mock draft, the dumbest person on the planet, and more.
The makers of two phone surveillance services appear to have shuttered after the owner agreed to settle state accusations of illegally promoting spyware that his companies developed. PhoneSpector and Highster were consumer-grade phone monitoring apps that facilitated the covert surveillance of a person's smartphone. In February 2023, Patrick Hinchy, whose consortium of New York and Florida-based tech companies developed PhoneSpector and Highster, agreed to pay $410,000 in penalties to settle accusations that Hinchy's companies advertised and "aggressively promoted" spyware that allowed the secret phone surveillance of individuals living in New York state.
"To me, homeschoolers were weird," one mom says. "I wanted nothing to do with that. ... But there was nothing else available that fit."
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
In one shady corner of YouTube, users are uploading videos of themselves summarizing the obituaries of strangers, sometimes fabricating details about their deaths.
SpaceX will become the co-owner of valuable data, biological samples, and possibly even patents and intellectual property related to human spaceflight, according to the terms and conditions of a new program inviting research on crewed Dragon missions. The company started quietly inviting proposals "for exceptional science and research ideas that will enable life in space and on other planets," to be executed on orbit using its Dragon spacecraft capsule. Specifically, SpaceX says it's looking for research studies and experiments focused on fitness, or solutions to increase "efficiency and effectiveness," and those focused on human health during long-duration spaceflight missions.
Joe Rogan just signed a new deal with Spotify to continue his many podcast ventures, which is valued to be worth around $250 million. Additionally, the contract allows Rogan’s content to appear on other platforms, with some caveats.