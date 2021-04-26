WHO expects decision on two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in next two weeks

South China Morning Post

Ant was invited to join the research and development of the digital yuan in late 2017, according to its poster. It also showed that MYBank, an Ant-backed online bank, became one of the operational institutions to offer the digital yuan. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has ordered Ant Group to restructure into a financial holding company. Photo: Bloomberg alt=The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has ordered Ant Group to restructure into a financial holding company. Photo: Bloomberg> In June 2019, China's digital currency institute began to use Ant's mobile app development platform mPaaS (mobile platform-as-a-service) to develop its app. Ant officially tested China's digital yuan in July 2020. By November 2020, the fintech company had deepened cooperation with the central bank's digital currency institute over many projects, including OceanBase database. In December 2020, Ant launched a digital yuan trial in Shanghai, according to the company's poster. It also showed that Ant started to roll out the digital yuan in different parts of the country for a variety of industries at the start of this year. A MyBank representative said that it "will steadily advance the trial pursuant to the overall arrangement of the People's Bank of China". Tencent's posters at the event showed that the video games and social media giant was involved in digital currency tests from February 2018. By November that year, the Shenzhen-based company had formed a team of experts to help with system development. A company representative said that "Tencent has been taking part in the PBOC's e-CNY project from the start, and will continue to carry out pilot trials in accordance with the guidance of the PBOC". Smartphone giant Huawei Technologies Co said in a statement that it has been involved with the digital yuan since November 2019. It has helped work on technical standards, and last year its Mate 40 model became the first smartphone to feature a hardware-powered wallet for China's digital currency. Alibaba-rival JD.com said in a blog that its partnership with the PBOC started in September 2020. In January this year, it used the digital yuan to disburse the salaries of some of its employees. It has also provided technology and service support for trial programmes in Suzhou, Beijing and Chengdu. China was the first major economy to begin exploring its own digital currency in 2014. Although it is yet to officially launch, the technology has been tested in major Chinese including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Li Bin, head of the Macroprudential Policy Bureau of the PBOC, said earlier this month that digital yuan trials will expand to 10 Chinese cities this year. Additional reporting by Minghe Hu