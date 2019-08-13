Would Expedeon (ETR:EXN) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Expedeon AG (ETR:EXN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Expedeon's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Expedeon had €10.8m of debt, an increase on €5.45m, over one year. However, it also had €5.64m in cash, and so its net debt is €5.11m.

How Strong Is Expedeon's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Expedeon had liabilities of €7.01m due within 12 months and liabilities of €10.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €5.64m and €2.35m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €9.21m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Expedeon has a market capitalization of €63.2m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Expedeon's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Expedeon reported revenue of €14m, which is a gain of 63%. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour Expedeon's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. Indeed, it lost €1.4m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled €1.1m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Expedeon's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.