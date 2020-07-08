Expedia® 2020 Summer Travel Report Reveals Same-State Stays, Road Trips and Flexibility Pave the Way to Recovery

SEATTLE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel inarguably looks different this summer, and the latest report from Expedia.com sheds light on the emerging priorities and behaviors of Americans looking to get away. Leveraging search and demand data and a national poll of 1,000+ Americans, results from the report include:

85 percent of U.S. travelers are likely to take a road trip this summer

Interest in domestic summer stays is up 10 percent year-on-year, making up nearly 85 percent of hotel searches overall in June

Demand for staycations is on the rise

Flexibility is key: 97 percent of stays booked in June were refundable rates, up nearly 20 percent year-on-year

Health and safety, avoiding crowds prioritized over price

"People miss travel, they have vacation days to use and they also want to stay safe," says Senior Director of PR and Social for Expedia.com, Nisreene Atassi. "Given how quickly the advice and restrictions are changing, one of our main priorities at Expedia is making sure our customers have the information they need to navigate this summer travel season."

Read on for more insights and tips from the Expedia 2020 Summer Travel Report.

Summer travelers staying closer to home

Traveling within the U.S. is always a popular option for Americans, but international travel restrictions coupled with health and safety uncertainty has led to a 10 percent increase in domestic summer travel searches, according to data from Expedia.com.1 Nearly 85 percent of hotel searches on the site in June were for accommodations located within the U.S. Furthermore, about a quarter of June bookings were for same-state stays, a slight increase from last year.

Last-minute getaways are also on the rise, with more travelers booking trips 0-7 days out this summer than in previous years.

"While the desire to get away is still going strong for many of us, how and where we're choosing to go this summer looks different," says Atassi. "Beaches and national parks remain popular, but more Americans are choosing destinations that are closer to home and drivable, versus going somewhere more exotic. Interestingly, we've seen that travelers are making these plans at the last minute. Things are so unpredictable right now with COVID-19, so it's possible that travelers feel more comfortable making travel plans for the near future vs. planning too far ahead."

Safety first: road trips seen as the safest way to get away this summer

According to a recent survey of 1,000 Americans commissioned by Expedia2, 85 percent say they're planning or likely to go on a road trip this summer, driven primarily by the need for a change of scenery (43%) and the desire to enjoy the outdoors (36%).

As travelers venture away from home and destinations open back up to tourism, health and safety takes priority over price when trip-planning. 72 percent of survey respondents said they're opting for a road trip this summer because it feels safer than flying, and more people listed health and safety (72%) and avoiding crowds (68%) as top concerns over budget (60%). In response to these concerns, the industry is rolling out new sanitation measures to help minimize risks. Expedia displays these hygiene amenities on the site so travelers can feel comfortable leaving home; they'll know whether a hotel property has enhanced cleaning processes or if an airline requires passengers to wear face masks.

Travelers can also message their hotel or vacation rental right from the Expedia mobile app and ask for more info on their policies, request special arrangements or check whether certain amenities like the pool or spa are going to be open.

Flexibility

With so much uncertainty impacting vacation plans this year, many travelers are opting for plans that can be easily adjusted, canceled or rescheduled. Expedia data1 shows 97 percent of hotel stays booked in June were refundable rates, a 20 percent increase from the year prior.