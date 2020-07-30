    Advertisement

    Expedia: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SEATTLE (AP) _ Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $736 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $5.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.09 per share.

    The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.40 per share.

    The online travel company posted revenue of $566 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577 million.

    Expedia shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $84.93, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

