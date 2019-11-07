Expedia Group's (EXPE) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. The figure also declined 7% on a year-over-year basis. However, the bottom line improved 90.9% from the previous quarter.



Revenues increased 9% year over year and 12.1% on a sequential basis to $3.56 billion. Top-line growth was driven by robust performance of Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo and Hotels.com. Further, growing stayed nights and expanding lodging portfolio continued to accelerate revenue generation.



However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion.



Unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuation remained an overhang during the reported quarter. Further, sluggishness in trivago impacted the top line negatively.



Expedia witnessed gross bookings of $26.93 billion in the third quarter. Moreover, the figure improved 9.1% year over year but declined .8% sequentially. Further, the figure was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.03 billion.



Following the unimpressive results, shares of the company plunged 12.8% in the pre-market trade. Moreover, the company has provided a weak outlook for 2019, which is a concern.



Further, Expedia has returned 20.1% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry’s rally of 27.5%.



Nevertheless, the company remains optimistic about its strong supply, acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation. These initiatives are anticipated to drive business in the days ahead.





Revenues by Segment



Core OTA segment revenues (76.8% of total revenues) improved 8.1% year over year to $2.73 billion. The segment witnessed gross bookings of $22.23 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10%. Increasing stayed room nights number improved 11% during the reported quarter. Further, strengthening lodging business was a major positive. Notably, the company added above 40,000 properties to the core lodging platform in the third quarter.



Egencia revenues (4.1% of revenues) increased 4.3% on year-over-year basis to $145 million. Further, quarterly bookings came in $2.1 billion, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Growing room night growth and rising hotel attach rates drove the segment’s top line.



Vrbo (13.1% of revenues) generated $467 million revenues in the third quarter, advancing 14% from the year-ago quarter. This segment witnessed year-over-year growth of 5% in gross bookings, which came in at $2.63 billion. Vrbo’s growing online bookable listings remained a tailwind throughout the third quarter. Further, accelerating transactional revenues contributed to the segment’s revenues.



Moreover, trivago revenues (7.8% of revenues) declined 5.4% year over year to $279 million. Introduction of new advertiser features impacted trivago’s performance in its market place during the reported quarter. This in turn affected the top line.



Corporate (0.7% of revenues) is a new segment comprising Bodybuilding.com, which was acquired in the Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. transaction in the beginning of third quarter. The segment generated $24 million of revenues during the reported quarter.



Revenues by Business Model



Merchant model generated revenues of $1.86 billion (52.4% of revenues), up 10% year over year.



Agency division generated revenues of $917 million (25.8% of revenues), improving 5% from the prior-year quarter.



Advertising & Media yielded $311 million of revenues (8.7 % of revenues), improving 3% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to strong performance of Expedia Group Media Solutions. However, revenues were hurt by currency headwinds and weak performance by trivago.



Moreover, Vrbo (13.1% of revenues) generated $467 million in the reported quarter, advancing 14% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues by Geography



Expedia generated $1.98 billion revenues (55.7% of total revenues) from domestic regions, up 11% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by strong domestic room nights, which improved 8% from the year-ago quarter. This led to increase in gross bookings in these regions resulting in an improvement of 10% year over year.



Further, revenues generated by international regions were $1.58 billion (44.3% of revenues), up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia witnessed solid growth of 13% in room nights in international regions during the reported quarter. Further, gross bookings rose 7% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues by Product Line



Lodging revenues (73% of total revenues) came in $2.59 billion, climbing 11% from the prior-year quarter. This can primarily be attri9buted to robust stayed room nights growth on account of strong momentum in Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo and Hotels.com.



Further, Expedia’s global lodging portfolio reached over 1.4 million properties as of Sep 30, 2019.



Air revenues were $202 million (5.7% of revenues), down 3% year over year. This was due to slowdown in revenue per ticket, which plunged 10% year over year.