Expedia Falls Amid Renewed Concern About Spread of Virus

Monica Greig
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. fell in extended trading after executives suggested a “bumpy” future ahead, a sign that rising Covid-19 cases caused by the delta variant have damped confidence in the travel industry.

While the company saw “continued improvement in many global travel segments,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern offered a cautionary note for the near future.

“Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated.” Kern said in a statement Thursday with the company’s quarterly results. Shares declined about 6% after closing at $161.69 in New York. The stock has gained 22% this year.

Expedia said second-quarter sales more than tripled to $2.11 billion and gross bookings increased to $20.8 billion. Both topped analysts’ estimates. The company reported an adjusted loss of $169 million, or $1.13 a share, in the period ended June 30, from $577 million, or $4.09 a share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of 65 cents a share.

The spread of the delta variant reduced travel in July compared with June, spurred a rise in cancellation rates and “there remains a bunch of unknowns across the globe,” Kern said in a conference call after the results were released.

Expedia has a hand in many sectors of the travel industry that continue to be hit by the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, including flights, hotel bookings and car rentals. While U.S. domestic travel has largely re-emerged, international travel remains stifled and the surging delta variant has raised further doubts. In contrast to Kern’s warning, Booking Holdings Inc., the largest online travel agency, said Wednesday that the pace of travel in Europe showed the largest increase in the second quarter and the trend was expected to continue during the current period.

Kern said he was confident the industry would rebound because “there is so much pent up demand,” but it’s difficult to assess how much would occur in the current quarter.

Expedia’s rival to Airbnb Inc., Vrbo, helped the company weather the pandemic as travelers, particularly in the U.S., sought regional vacations and remote work getaways. Kern said a “real difference is coming in the Vrbo side of the business.” While the company doesn’t disclose Vrbo metrics, the CEO said it “benefited from strong vacation rental performance” in the quarter.

(Updates with comments from CEO on travel outlook in the fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Expedia shares fall on larger-than-expected loss, delta-variant uncertainty

    Expedia Group Inc.'s second-quarter gross bookings rose nearly eight-fold year over year and revenue more than tripled as travel rebounded, but its loss was more than expected and the company on Thursday pointed to continued uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delta variant.

  • Inogen stock heads for record plunge as chip shortage to hurt sales, margins for another year

    Shares of Inogen Inc. plunged to pace all decliners Thursday, after the portable oxygen container (POC) company reported a surprise second-quarter profit and a big revenue beat, but warned that the semiconductor shortage will likely keep hurting sales and margins for the next year.

  • Booking Holdings (BKNG) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss

    Booking Holdings' (BKNG) second-quarter 2021 results reflect strong improvement in bookings amid the pandemic-induced headwinds.

  • Manulife, Sun Life see short-term challenges in Asia amid COVID resurgence

    Canada's biggest life insurers Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial on Thursday flagged short-term challenges in Asia as a resurgence in coronavirus cases leads to a resumption of lockdowns and regional travel restrictions. "We're seeing a strong surge in the Delta variant, especially in Southeast Asia... and so all the governments are responding with various lockdown measures," Sun Life Asia President Leo Grepin said on an analyst call on Thursday. Manulife Asia CEO Anil Wadhwani said earlier on an analyst teleconference that the resurgence of COVID-19, particularly in Southeast Asian markets where it has a presence, was presenting "momentum challenges."

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Global, Bit Digital, and Bitfarms All Rose Today

    Promising news around a Bitcoin ETF has boosted cryptocurrencies, which in turn has helped other stocks in the crypto space.

  • Beyond Meat Slumps as Sales Projection Falls Short of Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc., the maker of plant-based burgers and sausages, fell in late trading on Thursday after forecasting that demand will moderate in the third quarter.The company sees revenue in a range of $120 million to $140 million -- below the $153 million estimate compiled by Bloomberg. That projection tarnished a rebound in sales to restaurants and second-quarter revenue that beat expectations.See more details.Key InsightsThe company’s third-quarter outlook suggests that Beyond

  • Vimeo Shows Slowing Growth After Pandemic Gains. The Stock Is Falling.

    The video tools company posted revenues in line with Wall Street's estimates in its first quarter as a public company.

  • Airbnb Is Blurring the Line Between Travel and Living

    The pandemic also altered Airbnb's business and changed the way people use the company's services. People could work from an Airbnb in Los Angeles for three months, then from another in San Diego for the next two.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Could gold double in price? This hedge fund says it's more likely than ever

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Why Itron's Stock Is Crashing Today

    Second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations, but that's only one of the things troubling investors.

  • Why Akebia Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) were soaring 13.5% as of 3:32 p.m. EDT on Thursday. This result was down sharply from $90.1 million in the prior-year period due mainly to lower collaboration revenue but it was in line with the consensus estimate. Investors are likely more excited about the prospects for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for vadadustat in treating anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis.

  • Manchin Urges Powell to Start QE Tapering, Citing Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to start pulling back on its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases aimed at providing stimulus to the economy by lowering borrowing costs.“I am deeply concerned that the continuing stimulus put forth by the Fed, and proposal for additional fiscal stimulus, will lead to our economy overheating and to unavoidable inflation taxes that hard working Americans cannot afford,” Manchin wrote in a l

  • Fisker reports narrower quarterly loss, says EV production remains on track

    Fisker Inc. late Thursday reported a narrower quarterly loss than Wall Street expected and said it remains on track to start producing its first vehicle by next year. Fisker said it lost $46.2 million, or 16 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $1.8 million, or 2 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 24 cents a share for the quarter. Fisker is a pre-revenue company. The electric-car maker said the development of its Fisker

  • Groupon stock rockets after upbeat earnings

    Shares of Groupon Inc. were up more than 16% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company easily exceeded earnings expectations.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold near records ahead of July jobs report

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Thursday evening ahead of a key labor market report, which is set to offer a fuller picture of the labor market's recovery and help inform the next moves for monetary policymakers.

  • Why MGM Resorts Is Rising Today

    Shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) were rising 7% in afternoon trading Thursday after the global casino operator reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line. The casino industry is still laboring under a diminished outlook because of the pandemic, and with coronavirus variants spreading worldwide, resulting in new lockdowns and mask mandates, it's possible to see a scenario where casinos would be dead money for a period of time. MGM Resorts, however, reported revenue of almost $2.3 billion leading to an adjusted loss of $0.13 per share, stomping all over analyst expectations of a $0.36 per share loss (analyst estimates typically do not include one-time items that companies strip away in their adjusted numbers).

  • The Biden Administration Is Maintaining Travel Restrictions: What That Means for Airbnb

    Travel companies were urging the administration to ease restrictions to help their businesses rebound.

  • The Delta variant and ‘breakthrough’ infections: should Americans be worried?

    Experts say so-called breakthrough cases remain rare, and deaths among vaccinated people are ‘effectively zero’ If you’re already vaccinated, take note of Covid-19 transmission is in your region, and CDC guidance. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA The Delta variant caused an inflection point in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. So-called “breakthrough” cases, or Covid-19 infections in people who have already been vaccinated, upended the understanding of whether people in A

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.