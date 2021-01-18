Expedia, Vrbo tighten security for inauguration week air and lodging bookings after Capitol riots

Coral Murphy, USA TODAY

Expedia announced it is tightening security measures for all lodging and air bookings for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after the Capitol riots Jan. 6.

All measures will be executed through Jan. 24 around Washington and all U.S. state capitals, the company announced Monday. The elevated and emergency security procedures include screening and cross-referencing multiple times a day for lodging made through Expedia and Vrbo, its home-rental platform.

People identified as a threat to homeland security, including individuals arrested in connection with the Capitol siege, will not be able to book with Expedia.

Other booking giants, including Airbnb and subsidiary HotelTonight, said they canceled all booked reservations in the Washington metro area during inauguration week.

DC flights security: Delta, United, American, Southwest ban checked firearms, increase security on flights to DC before inauguration

Airline refund: I snagged an airline refund amid the pandemic; here's how to get one if you're eligible

Vrbo said it would leave decisions about canceling bookings up to its hosts.

"These recent events underscore the importance of increasing collaboration between the travel industry and government entities," Expedia said in a statement Monday. "Expedia Group has already begun conversations with industry partners and organizations on how we can promote greater engagement, alignment and information sharing between the travel industry and government authorities to ensure a safe travel environment in any future security emergency."

The rules require travelers to reconfirm their identity via copies of government-issued photo identification for bookings around the Washington area or any U.S. state capital. Guests must provide this information before their check-in time, or their reservation will be canceled.

Expedia asks guests staying in a Vrbo property "to provide this information expediently."

Guests who cancel their reservation where the new measures are taking place will be refunded, and the host will be paid in full, the company said.

Third-party security firms who work with local, state and federal governments and information security services will perform the checks on reservations and forward their findings to law enforcement when warranted, the company said.

Hotels are also emphasizing COVID-19 mandates and enhancing security measures after the Capitol riots.

UK travel: United Kingdom bans travel from South America, Portugal in light of new COVID-19 strain in Brazil

Planning an international trip? Get ready to show a negative coronavirus test to board your flight home

Contributing: Morgan Hines

Follow Coral Murphy on Twitter @CoralMerfi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vrbo, Expedia tighten security measures for inauguration week

