‘Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live’ Uncovers 2,500-Year-Old High Priest Mummy During Broadcast

Audiences from around the world witnessed history on the Discovery show Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live, as a team of Egyptian archaeologists and explores uncovered a 2,500-year-old mummy of a high priest.

The two-hour live event also uncovered antiquities, including a mysterious wax head and two other mummies.

“This is Discovery at its best – transporting fans into new worlds through awe-inspiring stories and immersive experiences. It doesn’t get much more immersive than this,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual.

The real-life adventure, which was also simulcast on Travel Channel and Science Channel, gave viewers an opportunity to join an actual archeological excavation in real time. The show explored a labyrinth of underground tombs and witnessed the inner chambers of the remote burial site known as Al-Ghorifa in Middle Egypt, located approximately 165 miles south of Cairo.

Adventurer and avid explorer Josh Gates and Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass explored the deep tunnels underground; while TV personality Chris Jacobs and Dr. Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, provided commentary.

“This has been such an amazing experience,” said Gates, following the live global broadcast. “There aren’t many people who can say they’ve gone down into unexplored ancient tombs, especially with a living legend like Dr. Hawass. We were able to document spectacular artifacts and mummies and bring viewers along in real time. It was the thrill of a lifetime.”

“Never in my 50 years in archaeology have I experienced something on such a grand scale as this,” Dr. Hawass said. “The findings here are completely special and totally unique. This is what keeps me going. It is what keeps me feeling young and alive!”

This ancient Egyptian necropolis has long remained a mystery until now. In 1927, an antiquities inspector first discovered the sarcophagus of a high priest in this area. However, the sarcophagus was robbed and the mummy was missing. In this historic moment, Discovery cameras were rolling live at the dig site as the mummy of a powerful high priest was revealed.

During the live broadcast, viewers also had the thrill of coming face to face with two other mummies that appear to be directly connected, the first of which was a female mummy based on the artifacts discovered in a cut above ground.

The second mummy was discovered inside the “Family Tomb,” the final resting place of an entire family from 2,500 years ago. The Family Tomb also included such unique objects as an ancient Egyptian board game, the remains of a family dog, and four intact canopic jars used to store a mummy’s organs. While the second mummy was not a high priest or fully preserved, the objects inside the tomb and inscriptions on his sarcophagus reveal that he was a singer in the temple of an Egyptian god known as Thoth.

Besides finding the mummies at the site, Dr. Hawass revealed to Josh Gates for the very first time a mysterious wax head that they believe is the mold of “Irt Hrw,” one of the high priests. This extraordinary wax head is the exact cast of a 2,500-year-old high priest mummy .

“I could never have ever imagined what a unique journey this has been. We’ve been the first to see these amazing ancient treasures. But maybe the most impressive thing of all is how much there is left to explore. I am very happy that the program was seen by millions of people from around the world. We are sending an important message that Egypt is safe and we invite tourists to come,” said Dr. Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt.

The epic event was produced by Big Dreams Entertainment with Leslie Greif as executive producer, Discovery Studios and Ping Pong Productions.

“Nineteen years ago, we opened the Valley of the Golden Mummies live on television. And now, almost 20 years later, Dr. Hawass called with another discovery of that magnitude that deserved another live broadcast. We’re thrilled to be part of these two epic events here in Egypt,” said EP Leslie Greif.

Expedition Unknown: Egypt Livekicks off the return of an all-new season of Expedition Unknown. The show is produced for Discovery Channel by Discovery Studios and Ping Pong Productions in association with Big Dreams Entertainment. For Big Dreams Entertainment, Greif is executive producer. For Discovery Studios, Sandy Varo Jarrell, Peter Isacksen and Jason Sklaver serve as executive producers. For Ping Pong Productions, Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Howard Swartz is executive producer.





