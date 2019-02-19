Expeditors (EXPD) Beats on Earnings in Q4

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings per share of $1.02 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. Earnings increased significantly on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher revenues.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Expeditors depicted a rosy picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings being revised 1.2% upward over the last 60 days

Prior to the earnings beat in the fourth-quarter, the company delivered positive surprises in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat was 12.2%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Revenues came in at $2.24 billion outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. The top line improved 18% from the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: Airfreight Services revenues improved 6% year over year to $905.6 million in the fourth quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues increased 18% to $615 million. Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues increased 36 % year over year to approximately $714.9 million.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this Expeditors earnings report later!

