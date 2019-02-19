Expeditors' (EXPD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD performed impressively in the fourth quarter of 2018, reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues.

The company’s earnings of $1.02 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17 cents. Also, the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher revenues and a lower effective tax rate.

Revenues came in at $2,235.6 million outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,126.5 million. The top line improved 18% from the year-ago figure.

Growth was witnessed across all major divisions of the company. Volumes with respect to airfreight tonnage and ocean container increased 2% and 10%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Gross profit (net revenues) increased 8% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $681 million. Gross margin (yield) came in at 30.4% compared with 33.1% in the year-ago quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 1.3 million shares at an average price of $71.82 per share. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company exited the year with cash and cash equivalents of $923.74 million compared with $1.05 billion at the end of 2017. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Segmental Revenues

Airfreight Services revenues improved 6% year over year to $905.6 million in the fourth quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues increased 18% to $615 million. Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues increased 36 % year over year to approximately $714.9 million.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Annual Results

For full-year 2018, the carrier’s earnings climbed 29% to $3.48 per share. Revenues increased 18% to $8.14 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of $3.30 per share on revenues of $8.04 billion. Effective tax rate was 24.3%, well below the 2017 figure of 31.8%. In 2018, the company repurchased 9 million shares at an average price of $71.61 per share.

