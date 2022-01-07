Expeditors International (EXPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Expeditors International (EXPD) closed at $128.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the logistics services provider had gained 1.31% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Expeditors International to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.11 billion, up 29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Expeditors International is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Expeditors International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.47, so we one might conclude that Expeditors International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



