Is Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Expeditors International of Washington's (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Expeditors International of Washington's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Expeditors International of Washington is:

46% = US$1.6b ÷ US$3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.46 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Expeditors International of Washington's Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Expeditors International of Washington has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Expeditors International of Washington's exceptional 26% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Expeditors International of Washington's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is EXPD fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Expeditors International of Washington Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Expeditors International of Washington's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 80% of its profits. So it looks like Expeditors International of Washington is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Expeditors International of Washington has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 25% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 20%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Expeditors International of Washington's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

