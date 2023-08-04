Expelled Tennessee lawmakers return to House in landslide election wins

Tennessee State Reps. Justin Pearson (R) and Justin Jones (L) won back their district seats Thursday night. The pair were expelled from the state's House in an April vote over their participation in anti-gun protests, while fellow Rep. Gloria Johnson (C) narrowly managed to retain her seat. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The two Tennessee House lawmakers who were expelled in April over participating in gun control protests claimed victory of their old seats Thursday night following a special election.

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both young Black members of the Democratic Party, were removed from the Republican-controlled House in early April in an unprecedented move to punish them over breaking state House rules and decorum for taking a bullhorn onto the House floor and leading chants of "power to the people" in support of gun safety protesters.

A third lawmaker, Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman, narrowly survived the vote.

The pair's ousting came amid anger from members of the public demanding the Tennessee lawmakers take action on gun safety in the wake of a mass shooting at a Nashville private school that resulted in three children and three adults killed.

A week following their expulsion, the two progressive politicians were reinstated to their posts on an interim basis until Thursday's special election.

Unofficial results from the Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office show that Pearson trumped independent candidate Jeff Johnston 2,439 votes to 157 to retain his House District 86 seat, and Jones bested Republican Laura Nelson 5,218 votes to 1,494 for his House District 52.

"Well, Mr. Speaker, the People have spoken," Jones said on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, referring to Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who led the pair's ousting.

"The FIND OUT era of politics is just beginning. See you August 21st for special session."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, has called to convene a special session for Aug. 21 for lawmakers to consider firearms legislation.

"You can't expel a Movement!" Pearson said late Thursday online. "You can't expel Hope! Resurrection is a promised prophecy to a persecuted people!

"Thank you, District 86 and our Movement for your votes, love, prayer and support! We did it!!!!"