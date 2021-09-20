Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

Haitian migrants flown out of Texas border city arrive in Port-au-Prince
Robenson Sanson and Gessika Thomas
·2 min read

By Robenson Sanson and Gessika Thomas

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.

U.S. border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas.

The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition U.S. authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

At the Haitian capital's airport, three flights with 327 returned Haitians landed on Sunday from Texas, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the matter. Several who spoke to Reuters upon arrival said there were never told where they were being taken.

"I left Haiti to go find a better future," said Stephanie, who declined to provide her surname. She said she was taken from under the bridge by U.S. agents to a detention facility before being loaded onto the flight.

She dismissed Haiti's economy as unable to provide opportunities for scores of youth like her.

"If jobs could be created, we would never have exposed ourselves to this misery in other countries," she said.

In a video message released Sunday evening, Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to assist the expelled Haitians and bemoaned the "disturbing" images from the camp.

"It's with great sorrow that we watch on social media, through television and listen on the radio to the tribulations of our brothers and sisters at the border of Mexico and the United States," he said.

He implored Haitians to build a future where they can "live well in our country without having to suffer these forms of shame."

But at the airport, returned migrant Mondesir Sirilien explained how he had spent about $15,000 to leave Haiti, traveling first to Brazil and then by land to eventually cross the shallow Rio Grande at the U.S. southern border.

"I could have invested that money here, I could have built a great business. It's not like we don't know how to do things," he said.

"But we're not respected, we're humiliated and now we don't have anyone to defend us."

(Reporting by Robenson Sanson and Gessika Thomas in Port-au-Prince; Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. removing migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti

    DEL RIO, Texas/CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) -U.S. border agents are removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the United States, as the first repatriation flight arrived in Haiti on Sunday. The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point and marked a new challenge for U.S. authorities, who have sought to reduce the flow of Central Americans and now many Haitians who have fled rampant poverty, gang violence and natural disasters back home.

  • Democrats blocked from including immigration legalization in spending bill

    In a long-shot bid, Senate Democrats tried to include immigration in a massive spending bill to circumvent a Republican filibuster.

  • 'We can't turn back': Haitian migrants face massive expulsion amid crackdown at US-Mexico border

    For Haitians in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, a sense of despair is settling in authorities in the U.S. and Mexico cut-off the path to the border.

  • At Emmys, Debbie Allen tells women 'from Texas to Afghanistan' to 'claim your power'

    During a rousing Emmys acceptance speech, Governors Award winner Debbie Allen saluted Kobe Bryant, encouraged women everywhere to 'tell your stories.'

  • U.S. removes Haitian migrants at Mexico border

    Agents at the U.S. border with Mexico have begun moving thousands of Haitian migrants sheltering under a bridge in the Texas town of Del Rio. The increasingly poor conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge – which connects the Texas city with Mexico – led the Department of Homeland Security to accelerate flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.The DHS over the weekend said that some 2,000 people were moved to other immigration processing stations on Friday, as the town has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrant groups. The department said the transfers will continue to ensure that migrants are "swiftly taken into custody, processed, and removed from the United States consistent with our laws and policy."But many, like Haitian migrant Alex Rosiere, fear returning to their homeland.''If I am deported now, I'll die in Haiti. Why? Because there's no security in Haiti. There are bandits, there is a civil war every day. It’s very complicated because there is no leadership in Haiti. There is nothing.''While migrants seeking jobs and safety have been making their way to the U.S. for months, it is only in recent days that the number converging on Del Rio has drawn widespread attention, posing a humanitarian and political challenge for the Biden administration.

  • Deported migrants from U.S.-Mexico border arrive in Haiti as DHS chief defends flights

    As the first planeloads of angry Haitian migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on Sunday after being repatriated from the U.S.-Mexico border, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security defended the deportations, saying misinformation is behind the attempts to enter the United States.

  • Emmys Go Light On Politics With A ‘Vax’ Quip About Nicki Minaj And Stephen Colbert’s Bit About The California Recall

    Shortly after the Emmys started, Cedric the Entertainer quipped about vaccinations, “We had to get vaxed to come. I got vaxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend.” The reference to the the singer’s now infamous tweet — one that drew attention of Tucker Carlson and Joe Biden’s White House — […]

  • Boxer Manny Pacquiao will run for Philippine presidency

    Philippine boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao announced on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Pacquiao's universal name recognition and status as a source of national pride could make him a tough challenger to whomever President Rodrigo Duterte puts forward as a candidate, Axios' Dave Lawler notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuterte cannot run again due to term limits

  • Migrants carrying food blocked over U.S.-Mexico border

    A number of men on horseback with "Police U.S. Border Patrol" emblazoned on their clothing were seen blocking the path of migrants scrambling up the U.S. embankment carrying plastic bags and cardboard boxes.As the migrants try to get supplies from the Mexican state of Coahuila, U.S. officials have stepped up security at the border and started flying migrants out of the area, some to Haiti.Migrants said their squalid encampment under a bridge on the U.S. side of the river was short of supplies.U.S. officials over the last few days had let migrants cross back and forth at a shallow point of the river.On Sunday, however, they told migrants they would not be able to return to the U.S. side if they ventured into Mexico.

  • Rosario hits for cycle, leads Fried, Braves over Giants 3-0

    Eddie Rosario became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle, Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders. The Braves have a two-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East after the Phillies lost to the New York Mets. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak.

  • Australian prime minister says France knew of "grave" concerns over submarine fleet

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that France had to have known of Australia's "deep and grave concerns" over the submarines the French were building, AP reports. Why it matters: Morrison's comments come after Australia scrapped a submarine deal with France, worth roughly $66 billion, setting off what is now a diplomatic crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden's announced last week the U.S. woul

  • Biden administration to expel Haitian migrants via removal flights: DHS

    The Biden administration will expel some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have been crossing the U.S. border illegally in Del Rio, Texas, placing them on planes heading back to Haiti, the Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday.

  • Harris makes surprise visit at Howard University football game

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday made a surprise visit to Audi Field, where she led the coin toss between Howard University and Hampton University for the inaugural ‘Truth and Service Classic’ football game.The big picture: Harris is the first graduate of a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to enter the White House, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The 96th matchup between Howard and Hampton marks th

  • Biden faces new immigration challenge as Haitian arrivals swell under Del Rio bridge

    President Joe Biden is facing renewed political pressure over arrivals at the southern U.S. border, as roughly 12,000 Haitians await processing in an encampment under a Del Rio bridge.

  • Authorities: Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito discovered in Wyoming

    Authorities: Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito discovered in Wyoming

  • RuPaul Has the Most Emmys of Any Black Performer After Winning Outstanding Competition Series

    His 11th Emmy Award win on Sunday put the RuPaul's Drag Race host ahead of the previous record holder, cinematographer Donald A. Morgan

  • Georgia Is How American Democracy Falls Apart

    Through a bevy of bills and rule changes, Georgia Republicans are trying to codify the essential goal of the Jan. 6 riots: a rigged system in which Democrats can’t win elections.

  • The Latest: Cowboys-Chargers make NFL 14-11 halftime history

    The NFL has the first 14-11 halftime score in its 102 seasons. Dallas held the 14-11 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, prompting the search which confirmed the unusual halftime score was a first. The Chargers got to 11 points with Tristin Vizcaino’s 46-yard field goal and wide receiver Mike Williams catching a screen and going 11 yards for a touchdown.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's Body Double Shared How He Built His 'Terminator' Physique

    "I started training harder than I've ever trained in my life."

  • Watch Billie Eilish Perform to Packed Arena at iHeartRadio Festival

    Singer performs five songs at first arena gig in front of fans since pandemic cut short her Where We Do Go? World Tour in March 2020