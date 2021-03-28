Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

  • Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • Migrants recently expelled from the U.S. after trying to seek asylum sit next to the international bridge in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have been expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • A woman rises amid sleeping fellow migrants under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • A child sleeps under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • A child recently expelled from the U.S. after trying to seek asylum sits next to the international bridge in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have been expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
1 / 7

APTOPIX Immigration Border Expulsions

Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
ELLIOT SPAGAT
·5 min read

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next.

Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.

“We're in God's hands,” Ramirez, 30, said in a barren park with dying grass and a large gazebo in the center that serves as shelter for migrants.

Lesdny Suyapa Castillo, 35, said through tears that she would return to Honduras with her 8-year-old daughter, who lay under the gazebo breathing heavily with her eyes partly open and flies circling her face. After not getting paid for three months' work as a nurse in Honduras during the pandemic, she wants steady work in the U.S. to send an older daughter to medical school. A friend in New York encouraged her to try again.

“I would love to go, but a mother doesn't want to see her child in this condition,” she said after being dropped in Reynosa at 10 p.m.

The decisions unfold amid what Border Patrol officials say is an extraordinarily high 30-day average of 5,000 daily encounters with migrants. Children traveling alone are allowed to remain in the U.S. to pursue asylum while nearly all single adults are expelled to Mexico under pandemic-era rules that deny them a chance to seek humanitarian protection.

Families with children younger than 7 are being allowed to remain in the U.S. to pursue asylum, according to a Border Patrol official speaking to reporters Friday on condition of anonymity. Others in families — only 300 out of 2,200 on Thursday — are expelled.

Reynosa, a city of 700,000 people, is where many migrants are returned after being expelled from Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The Border Patrol has said the vast majority of migrants are expelled to Mexico after less than two hours in the United States to limit the spread of COVID-19, which means many arrive when it's dark.

In normal times, migrants are returned to Mexico under bilateral agreements that limit deportations to daytime hours and the largest crossings. But under pandemic authority, Mexicans and citizens of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras can be expelled to Mexico throughout the night and in smaller towns.

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott acknowledged in an interview last year that agreements limiting hours and locations for deportations are suspended “on paper” but said U.S. authorities try to accommodate wishes of Mexican officials. The U.S. also coordinates with nongovernmental organizations.

“I would never sit here and look at you and say Tijuana is not dangerous, Juarez is not dangerous, Tamaulipas (state) is not dangerous,” Scott said. “However, a lot of it is like any other U.S. city. There are certain U.S. cities that there are pockets of it that are very dangerous and there are pockets of it that aren’t.”

Tamaulipas, which includes Reynosa, is among five Mexican states that the U.S. State Department says American citizens shouldn't visit. A U.S. travel advisory says heavily armed criminal groups patrol Reynosa in marked and unmarked vehicles.

More than 100 fathers, mothers and children who were expelled overnight waited in a plaza outside the Mexican border crossing at sunrise Saturday, many bitter about the experience and scared to venture into the city. Several said they left Central American in the past two months because they could finally afford it, but information about President Joe Biden's more immigrant-friendly policies contributed to their decisions. Some reported paying smugglers as much as $10,000 a person to reach U.S. soil.

Michel Maeco, who sold his land in Guatemala to pay smugglers $35,000 to bring his family of five, including children aged 15, 11 and 7, said he was going home after a 25-day journey. He left Guatemala after hearing “on the news” that Biden would allow families to enter the United States.

Maeco's family was expelled to the streets of Reynosa at 3 a.m. Saturday.

“Supposedly (Biden) was going to help migrants, but I see nothing,” said Maeco, 36.

A Honduran woman who declined to give her name said she left two months ago because her home was destroyed in Tropical Storm Eta and she heard Biden would “open the border” for 100 days — unaware that the president's 100-day moratorium on deportations, suspended by courts, doesn't cover new arrivals. She planned to send her 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son across alone to live with their aunt in Alabama while she returns to Honduras.

Underscoring the dangers, the Border Patrol said Friday that a 9-year-old Mexican girl died crossing the Rio Grande near the city of Eagle Pass.

Mexico's migrant protection agency, Grupos Beta, persuaded many overnight arrivals to be bused to a distant shelter. Crowds at the nearby park had thinned from a few hundred migrants days earlier.

Felicia Rangel, founder of the Sidewalk School, which gives educational opportunities to asylum-seeking children in Mexican border cities, sees the makings of a squalid migrant camp like in nearby Matamoros, which recently closed.

“If they get a foothold in this gazebo, this is going to turn into an encampment,” she said as a church distributed chicken soup, bread and water to migrants for breakfast. “They do not want another encampment in their country.”

Martin Vasquez is among the migrants staying for now. The 19-year-old was expelled after being separated from his 12-year-old brother, who was considered an unaccompanied child and will almost certainly be released to a grandfather in Florida. He said he was inclined to return to Guatemala, where he worked for a moving company, but wanted to wait a while “to see what the news says.”

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

    The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its defence minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately. International concern is growing over what the Philippines has described as a "swarming and threatening presence" of more than 200 Chinese vessels that Manila believes were manned by maritime militia. The boats were moored at the Whitsun Reef within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone..

  • Trump rips Biden for not finishing border wall, says countries are losing respect for US

    Former President Donald J. Trump joins 'Justice with Judge Jeanine' to discuss Biden's border crisis and much more

  • Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Being "Extremely Protective" of Her Kids Since the Sussexes' Tell-All

    "The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest..."

  • N.Y. trooper dies three years after being struck by distracted driver

    Prosecutors said the driver was texting and using social media on his phone.

  • Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

    As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup. The online news site Myanmar Now reported late Saturday that the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

  • Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico's southern border

    On the day this week that Mexico imposed new measures to shut down migrant crossings at its southern border, some 1,200 made the trip at a single remote jungle outpost without showing a document to anyone.

  • British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

    Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Sunday launched a book of photographic portraits taken during Britain's COVID-19 lockdowns that she said would provide a lasting record of the pandemic. Kate, who is married to Prince William, the Queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, began the project with the National Portrait Gallery last year, inviting people to submit photos taken during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown. A panel of judges including Kate chose 100 portraits from over 31,000 entries, which were shown in digital and community exhibitions before the book was announced.

  • Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans

    A rally against violence toward Asian Americans, after the March 16 attack in Atlanta, Georgia, that killed eight people, including six Chinese and Korean women. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesSince the Atlanta spa shootings, the U.S. media has been working harder than usual to describe and understand Asian Americans. Asian Americans represent a population of 21 million people, with astounding ethnic and socioeconomic diversity. Yet the same two stereotypes often emerge in news coverage about them. One is that of Asian Americans as the “perpetual foreigner” – immigrants who constantly struggle, never assimilate. That’s how the six Chinese and Korean American women killed in the Atlanta area on March 16 came off in early stories about the massacre. The news media persisted in referring to victims as “women of Asian descent” – versus “Asian American women” – even after it became clear several were not recent immigrants. These victims, six of the eight dead, don’t fit into the other Asian American stereotype of the upwardly mobile, educated and eager-to-fit-in immigrant – the “model minority.” As a journalism researcher who has published studies on the news media’s tendency to render some groups in the U.S. as more American than others, I know both the “model minority” and “perpetual foreigner” myths well. Both stereotypes have been levied in tandem against Asian immigrants to the U.S. for centuries. Model minority In the mid-1800s, Chinese laborers made up the first significant wave of Asian immigration to the United States. Recruited during the Gold Rush and to build the Transcontinental Railroad, the men were described by employers like industrialist Leland Stanford as “quiet, peaceable, patient, industrious and economical.” In California, Chinese immigrants were employed by the railroads to do the toughest work. George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images As that initial population of 4,000 Chinese Americans in 1850 burgeoned, though, they were accused of taking white men’s jobs. Hostility and violence also grew against them. From the subsequent Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers, to the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II, Asian Americans were still seen as hardworking and submissive – yet also dangerous and alien. The model-minority myth emerged later. In 1965 the Hart-Celler Act opened immigration quotas that had previously favored Western Europeans. That spurred a major wave of immigration from across the globe, including Asia, to the United States. Bolstered by university offers of international graduate scholarships, this policy favored highly skilled immigrants from Taiwan, South Korea, India, Japan and beyond. My father, Tien-Yuh Chuang, who boarded a trans-Pacific flight from Taipei to San Francisco in 1965 with US$300, a suitcase and his letter of admission to an engineering doctoral program at University of California, Berkeley, was among them. Many of the Hart-Celler immigrants were funneled into growing numbers of professional jobs in science and technology fields. They were part of the United States’s push to become a world leader in everything from the space race to transportation. Out-earning all other racial groups, Asian Americans became the “model minority,” a term first coined by sociologist William Petersen in a 1966 New York Times article, “Success Story: Japanese American style.” A family in Los Angeles celebrates college graduation. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Perpetual foreigner As U.S. immigration policy shifted to favor family reunification and diversity of origin, waves of Asians came to the U.S. from the mid-1970s to 1980s and onward. Some were refugees resettled from places where the U.S. had gotten involved in wars, like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and South Korea. Other immigrants came from China, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and more, attempting to lift their families out of poverty. Without the same educational and professional sponsorships as my father had, many in these later waves founded mom-and-pop businesses and peer lending networks. They gravitated toward blue-collar industries and “pink-collar” jobs in salons, food service or child care. Often serving affluent Americans who looked the other way at their struggle, or their very existence, members of this Asian America are perpetually foreign, and doubly invisible. A mom-and-pop grocery store in Chinatown, New York City. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The women who worked and died at Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa lived in this Asian America – not my father’s or mine. Between the ages of 33 and 74, more than half were over 50. They worked in a low-wage industry in which Asian immigrant ownership is linked to assumptions about sex work. This fits into the exotic Asian prostitute stereotype, as old as Suzie Wong or Miss Saigon. However, immigrant-run massage and spa establishments perform legitimate business transactions every day. They massage feet and backs, do acupuncture, give facials. It’s also possible for both legal massage and sex work to occur at the same business, not involving every worker or every client. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.] Such workers make up the other side of the high-earning “model minority” statistic. That data masks the fact that Asian Americans have the highest income inequality of any racial group, with the top 10% of this population earning more than 10 times what the bottom 10% earns. Dangerous stereotypes This second Asian America is less likely to work from home or have access to power. That, combined with perceptions that they are not fully American, may make them more vulnerable to attacks like the 3,800 documented hate incidents against Asian Americans since the pandemic started. A memorial at Gold Spa, in Atlanta, after the March 16 shootings. Megan Varner/Getty Images When Asian Americans are so easily, and so often, stereotyped, they become categories, not people – not individuals who make lives, raise families and do the best they can in their adopted homeland. In the case of the Atlanta killings, many early media portrayals obscured the victims’ dignity or distinctness as mothers and grandmothers, a business owner, a former school teacher, an avid line dancer and a lover of Korean soap operas who cooked a mean kimchi jjigae — in short, as Americans. “My mother didn’t do anything wrong,” the son of 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue, the fan of Korean soap operas and cooking, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And she deserves the recognition that she is a human.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Angie Chuang, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:US has a long history of violence against Asian womenRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crime Angie Chuang does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • British expat believed to be among dozens killed in bloody Islamist siege of Mozambique town

    At least one British expatriate is believed to have been killed as Islamists stormed a Mozambique town and surrounded a hotel where foreigners had taken refuge, military sources told the Telegraph. Four other British nationals were evacuated by helicopter as jihadists known for brutal beheadings went on a bloody rampage through the northern town of Palma. But dozens of expatriates of various nationalities are thought to have died as they were ambushed while attempting to escape from the Amarula Palma hotel, where around 200 people had been sheltering for two days. Decapitated bodies remain scattered across Palma, according to local reports, where fighting between the extremists and security forces has raged on since Wednesday. After mercenaries evacuated the last of the foreigners, the entire town was seized by the militants, security sources said. Children as young as 11 have been beheaded by extremist groups in recent weeks as a brutal insurgency has intensified across the northern Cabo Delgado province.

  • As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil

    Brazil currently accounts for one-quarter of the entire world’s daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation, and health experts are warning that the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity. Having glimpsed the abyss, there is growing recognition shutdowns are no longer avoidable -- not just among experts, but also many mayors and governors. Restrictions on activity they implemented last year were half-hearted and consistently sabotaged by President Jair Bolsonaro, who sought to stave off economic doom.

  • Martin Short surprises on 'SNL' as Doug Emhoff for Kamala Harris' Seder: 'You got this baby!'

    Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris and Martin Short's Doug Emhoff hosted a "unity Seder" on "SNL" this weekend.

  • Over 100 migrants head to Texas border wall

    The group, which crossed the Rio Grande River on rafts earlier, began walking just around sunrise.They encountered U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who provided them with large plastic bags to hold their belongings and arranged transportation to the wall.Drone video also showed migrants walking as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents drove behind them. U.S. President Joe Biden Biden has defended his handling of rising migration at the U.S.-Mexico border and his decision to roll back immigration policies of his Republican predecessor.The Trump-era order allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum, but it has angered civil rights groups, who say it is illegal.The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office.The Biden administration has struggled to house the children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left them stuck in crowded border facilities for days.

  • Your Papers, Please: New York Introduces “Vaccine Passport” For Events, Businesses

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a “vaccine passport” that New Yorkers can use to prove vaccination or history of a negative Covid-19 test. The program, called the “Excelsior Pass,” is an app that is not mandatory. “Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass […]

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview was not 'appropriate,' says Prince Albert: 'It did bother me'

    The Prince of Monaco was asked for his reaction to the explosive March 7 tell-all interview.

  • Front-line workers and now shooting witnesses, Colorado grocery staff confront dual tragedies

    The staff at a Colorado King Soopers grocery store found themselves targeted by a mass shooter this week, after a year in which they faced the coronavirus pandemic as front-line workers. Several King Soopers' workers helped customers flee and one even hid a coworker with trash cans, union officials and employees said. The trauma came after a year in which five unionized Colorado grocery workers died of COVID-19, according to Kim Cordova, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 president.

  • King Von’s Alleged Murderer Is Being Released on $100,000 Bond

    Timothy Leeks, aka Luh Tim, is accused of fatally shooting King Von in November 2020. Leeks' affiliate Quando Rondo posted a "welcome home" message.

  • Dallas Cowboys look to transform secondary with signing of ball-hawking safety

    Free-agent signee Damontae Kazee had 10 interceptions in 2018 and 2019. And over that same span, the entire Cowboys team recorded just 11.

  • Kenya's Mike Sonko: The rise and fall of Nairobi's ex-governor

    Mike Sonko was elected governor of Kenya's capital despite a criminal past - and now faces more legal woes.

  • U.S. consumer spending, income temporarily fall ahead of massive fiscal stimulus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded. But the drop in consumer spending, the biggest since mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses like restaurants last April to slow the spread of COVID-19, is seen as temporary. The economy is poised to log its best performance in 37 years, thanks to the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and increased vaccinations against the coronavirus.

  • Mozambique insurgency: Islamist militants 'ambush workers fleeing hotel'

    Workers were trapped in a hotel when Islamist militants stormed the town of Palma, reports say.