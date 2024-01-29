How expensive are groceries in Texas? Lone Star State ranks in U.S. top 10 list

Going to the store for eggs, milk, bread and cheese comes with a hefty price tag these days. Texans are spending big money on groceries due to inflation, price gouging and supply chain.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have jumped 17 percent since the pandemic.

Texans are averaging nearly $300 per trip to the store. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texans spend $286.19 per week on groceries. And while inflation is dropping, putting food on the table is still a concern for families.

What are Texans buying at the grocery store?

According the Livingcost.org, the average cost of living in Texas is $2,170.00. With a family of four, it's around $5,094.00. Key items like dairy, rice and produce have all become more expensive for Austin residents and Texas alike.

Here’s a look at what those expenses look like for shoppers in Texas:

What Texas city has the highest cost of living?

Dallas ranks eighth as the city with the highest grocery bill in the U.S. Meanwhile, Houston comes in at No. 2 with an average grocery bill of $302.65, according to an analysis from HelpAdvisor of the Census Bureau data.

Brian Carberry, senior managing editor at Rent.com, said while Austin is an expensive city, it isn’t the most expensive city in the state despite the narrative.

“That Dallas is more expensive than Austin was my biggest takeaway,” he said. “Overall, Austin is 1.8% more expensive than the overall national average of cost of living while Dallas is 7.7% more expensive than the national average.”

The average cost of living in major Texas cities

The cities with the highest average weekly grocery bills are:

Miami, Florida: $327.89 Houston, Texas: $302.65 Riverside, California: $300.50 San Francisco, California: $298.44 Los Angeles, California: $295.33 Seattle, Washington: $289.23 New York City, New York: $282.60 Dallas, Texas: $282.21 Chicago, Illinois: $278.91 Atlanta, Georgia: $277.54

What are the most expensive states to buy groceries?

Texans might feel better about their grocery bill compared to other states. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas doesn't crack the top five in highest grocery costs.

Here's a quick look at what grocery bills are like in other states:

California: $297.72 Nevada: $294.76 Mississippi: $290.64 Washington: $287.67 Florida: $287.27

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Where are groceries most expensive in U.S.? Texas ranks top 10