Expensive sports cars stolen in Norwell. How the thieves did it

NORWELL − Two Lamborghini sports cars were stolen from a dealership on Thanksgiving, Norwell police said.

They said the cars were stolen from the McLaren Boston lot on Pond Street.

Surveillance video shows two people stealing the cars before sunrise and driving them toward Route 3, police said.

The cheapest new Lamborghini costs more than $200,000. A 2015 Lamborghini listed on the dealership's website Thursday was priced at $219,900.

"It's crazy. People just don’t care any about the law," Rob Quevillon, of Norwell, told WCVB.

"It's absolutely stunning because they're of such value, they shouldn’t be that easy to get into to begin with," said Dolly Marchand, of Norwell.

The dealership declined to comment, WCVB said.

Norwell police Detective Ken Camerota is investigating the thefts.

