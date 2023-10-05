Experience the 2024 total solar eclipse in Corsicana

Oct. 5—Corsicana, brace yourselves for an extraordinary celestial spectacle! On Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., our city will be plunged into darkness as the total solar eclipse unfolds. Over the course of the next 4 minutes and 10 seconds, Corsicana will bask in the awe-inspiring splendor of the Sun's corona, with stars glistening in the daytime sky and city lights casting their glow upon our streets.

This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness nature's Super Bowl of astronomical events, and such an eclipse won't grace our skies again until November 15, 2077.

But that's not all! Just seven months earlier, on October 14, 2023, Corsicana will experience an annular eclipse, an event where the Moon creates a breathtaking "ring of fire" around the Sun. This preview event will provide a tantalizing glimpse of the incredible spectacle that awaits us in 2024.

In 2017, the total solar eclipse offered an average totality length of 2 minutes along its path. However, in 2024, the Moon's shadow will be even larger, resulting in an extended totality length of just over four minutes on average. This extended duration promises an even more captivating experience for all eclipse enthusiasts.

It's important to note that during the 2017 eclipse, remote communities along the eclipse path witnessed a significant surge in visitors compared to their usual tourism levels. As we prepare for an influx of visitors, we anticipate a similar surge of interest here in Corsicana. Visit www.corsicanaeclipse.com for more details and stay tuned for updates as the date approaches.

Let's unite as a community and create an unforgettable experience for all. In the lead-up to this extraordinary event, we are thrilled to announce a series of exciting activities.

Corsicana will be hosting an Eclipse Fest in Downtown Corsicana on April 6, with a multitude of engaging events planned for the community. Additionally, the city will be promoting prime eclipse viewing locations on April 8, including Lake Halbert, IOOF Park, and the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex. We warmly invite the community to take part and inform us if their businesses plan to offer eclipse-themed celebrations, so we can feature them on our eclipse website calendar.

For further information about the Total Solar Eclipse and related events, please contact Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director, at (903) 654-4850. Let's come together and make these celestial events in Corsicana truly memorable!