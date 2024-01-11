Experience country living in unique home on California hillside. See the $6.5M gem

The California landscape would look dramatically different if world famous architect Richard Neutra had never been born. Luckily for the real estate market — and a future owner — he was, and his homes can be seen dotting the state’s southern hillsides.

And one such home, The Marshall House, a mid-century modern brainchild of Neutra, has landed on the market in Rancho Santa Fe for $6.5 million.

“This exceptional gem stands apart, boasting unparalleled back country views from its elevated position on nearly 3 acres of secluded privacy,” the listing on Compass says.

“Meticulously preserved to honor Neutra’s inspired vision and style, the original structure has been thoughtfully updated to cater to the comforts and conveniences expected by today’s discerning homeowner.”

Features of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,836-square-foot property include:

“A unique Richard Neutra design in Rancho Santa Fe provides the essence of mid-century architecture with all the amenities expected to the discerning buyer of today,” listing agent Jason Davis said in a news release.

“Mitered glass window corners, panoramic back country views, and an originalists’ vision of indoor/outdoor living.”

Rancho Santa Fe is about 25 miles north of San Diego.

