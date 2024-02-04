‘An experience we’ll never get again:’ Whales spotted swimming in South Florida waters

A group of people fishing in South Florida waters expected to sea turtles, manatees, conch and perhaps a shark — but this time, whale, you can say they were in for a huge surprise.

Several whales, in fact. And the gargantuan marine mammals made quite the entrance, gently striding through the blue waters.

Whales spotted in 40 feet of water near Margaritaville Hollywood.#ONLYinDADE #ONLYinBROWARD

: Anthony Fernandez pic.twitter.com/6CQZ28MIem — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 4, 2024

Those aboard the boat recorded the rare sighting and shared the video on social media, where it was reposted Saturday by account Only In Dade. The whales, the post says, were spotted in 40 feet of water near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

While the species of the whales caught on tape is unknown, the coastal waters off Florida are a known habitat for North Atlantic right whales, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Right whales are usually spotted between November and April.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has even declared the waters along Florida and Georgia a “critical habitat” for right whales, which are among the most endangered species of large whales.

The stunned witnesses expressed their astonishment at the sight before them in the 25-second video.

“That’s an experience we’ll never get again,” a man said.

“Never,” another replied.