Experience, partnerships key to investigating Preston Lord's homicide — Queen Creek police's 1st

The tragic death of 16-year-old Preston Lord is Queen Creek Police Department's first homicide investigation.

However, Queen Creek police planned to continue working diligently to investigate the unfortunate loss through their collective experiences, knowledge, and resources.

"Having been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, every homicide investigation is tough — we are dealing with the loss of life," said Chief Randy Brice through a spokesperson for the department in an email. "This investigation is particularly difficult as it involves our youth."

Brice said that even though the department was relatively new, there was a "great deal of experience and knowledge" across its staff. He added that the department also had "outstanding" partnerships with federal, state, and neighboring agencies.

On Jan. 11, 2022, the Queen Creek department officially launched to accommodate the city's fast-growing community, according to officials. Before then, the city had maintained a contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office since the early 1990s. At the time of the department's launch, there were more than 70 personnel hired.

On Oct. 28, Lord was assaulted at a Halloween party in Queen Creek, and he died from his injuries on Oct. 30. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for him on Nov. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Combs High School, where Lord was a student, in San Tan Valley by Germann and Coyote roads, according to the J.O. Combs Unified School District.

Since then, an outpouring of support from the community erupted online as police continued to investigate his death, which they classified as a homicide.

In the last 20 years, the city's population increased from about 4,000 to nearly 70,000, according to Chief Randy Brice in previous reporting by The Arizona Republic. A 2019 police services study conducted by the town stated that a high rate of population growth was anticipated in the next five years, thus creating a need for community-oriented law enforcement.

The study stated that while the city's crime rate was comparatively low, the challenges associated with a fast-growing, larger population created the need for such law enforcement that would "respond directly to Town leadership" and could "provide the proactive community-oriented policing strategies needed by the community."

No arrests were made in Lord's case as of Monday. Queen Creek police asked anyone with information or video related to the Oct. 28 incident to reach out to the department by emailing QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov or calling the nonemergency line at 480-358-3500.

"The homicide investigation regarding the Oct. 28 incident continues to move forward and our focus is bringing justice for Preston and his family," Brice said.

