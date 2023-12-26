Experience ‘snow’ activities at this San Diego-area winter festival

POWAY, Calif. — Although it hasn’t snowed in San Diego for 130 years, according to the National Weather Service, Poway will do its best to impersonate the winter white stuff.

For two days only, a Winter Festival is coming to Poway Community Park on Friday, Jan. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Participate in an array of things like building a snowman, sledding down the snowy hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire and skating around the synthetic rink.

This San Diego County bakery represents California on Yelp’s best holiday desserts list

Other activities include arts and crafts, photo booth, face painting and bounce houses.

Food and specialty vendors will be on-site.

Also on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., the event is inviting the Special Needs Community for an exclusive hour of winter fun at the festival. The event is free to all of their families as wristbands will be given out at check-in for early event access.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.