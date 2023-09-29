Experienced Cowboys ready to embrace expectations

Sep. 28—There was no question the University of Wyoming men's swimming and diving team had a plethora of talent last year.

Maturity was something UW lacked last fall. The Cowboys were gifted athletically, but had a difficult time handling the expectations.

"In terms of our culture, there was a little bit of a lack of maturity, and some of that is definitely on the coaches and some of it is on the leadership," coach Dave Denniston said. "This year, I would say there's great leadership, and there's full buy-in. They understand growing as people and as young men is as much a priority as swimming fast."

The Cowboys capped last season with a fourth-place finish at the WAC Championships. A number of student-athletes enjoyed lifetime-bests; however, that didn't always translate on the scoreboard, as the entire conference had a phenomenal meet.

Denniston doesn't see the conference getting any slower, but he's confident in his team's ability to rise to the occasion.

"It's getting tougher and tougher and faster and faster," Denniston said. "Overall, what's nice about the WAC Conference is, it's a group of teams that are very close, competitive-wise. Everyone is in a position to be able to get that top spot, including us."

Ten of the 15 Cowboys that earned All-WAC honors a season ago return this season. That list is headlined by Quinn Cynor and Gavin Smith.

Cynor earned All-WAC in three different events at the conference meet, one of which was a title in the 200-yard butterfly. Smith also logged three All-WAC swims, including a program record 47.02 second mark in the 200-yard butterfly.

Charlie Clark and Caleb Ozenne also recorded three All-WAC performances apiece. Quinn Teller and Collin Davis each reeled in a pair of All-WAC awards.

Reilly Gilbert, Harry Tjaden, Luke Walker and John Wargin round out the returnees that were recognized for All-WAC swims last season.

The University of Wyoming men's swimming and diving team opens its season at home Friday afternoon. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will host the annual Brown and Golf meet at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at Corbett Pool.