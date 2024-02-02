'An experienced leader, scholar, dedicated educator': Former ASU president Joe Lee dies

Former Alabama State University President Joe Lee died on Wednesday afternoon. ASU announced his death on Thursday, but did not release the cause of his death.

Lee served as the university's 11th president from 2001 to 2008. In that time, he relocated the university bookstore to a more accessible location, worked with recruitment and admissions to increase student enrollment and put in effort to increase ASU's national visibility.

"Dr. Joe Lee was an instrumental leader at Alabama State University, serving as our 11th President for seven years. Dr. Lee's legacy will reflect him as an experienced leader, scholar and a dedicated educator," current ASU President Quinton Ross said in a statement. "Dr. Lee will be deeply missed, but he will forever be threaded in the DNA of O' Mother Dear. Not only was he a mentor, but he was also a friend."

Joe Lee was the 11th president of Alabama State University. He died on Jan. 31, 2024

Lee was married to ASU alumna Margie Ludgood Lee. Their son, Joseph Lee, also went on to work at ASU, and their grandson, Christian Lee, played football for the school in 2021.

“Granddad is known as an experienced leader, scholar and a dedicated educator. To me, he is just a regular granddad,” Lee told ASU in 2021. "Both my granddad and my family encouraged the love of learning."

Throughout his life, Joe Lee was always on the pursuit of knowledge. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Talladega College, received a Certification in Educational Management from Harvard University, and received a master's and Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Before Lee resigned from his presidential role, he also took on numerous volunteer commitments across Montgomery. He served on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Metro YMCA, The Red Cross of Greater Montgomery, and the Alabama Advisory Committee for SEEDCO, Inc.

According to a statement from ASU, funeral arrangements are pending and will be released at a later date.

