Experienced pilot Vladyslav Rykov killed while on combat mission

Air Force pilot Vladyslav Rykov, who completed 385 combat sorties, was killed while performing a combat mission on 7 February 2024.

Source: 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Lieutenant General Vasyl Nikiforov, with reference to Rykov's brother-in-arms Rostyslav Lazarenko

Quote from Lazarenko: "My heart was ripped out yesterday. Vladyslav Rykov, my brother-in-arms, a member of our combat family and my deputy, was killed while performing a combat mission on 7 February 2024. He flew 385 combat sorties.

He was the best pilot and commander I have ever known. He had my back since the beginning of the full-scale war, both on the ground and in the air, and trained a large number of both combat pilots and copilots."

Details: Lazarenko noted that few people knew of Vlad Rykov, but his story will be told.

"Such people should be known and remembered – he gave his life for our lives, for our freedom and for our Ukraine!" Lazarenko said.

