How Experiencing Awe More Often Can Lead to a Happier, Healthier Life

From Men's Health

On August 21 2017 at 4:30am, I roused my 7-year-oLd son, Simon, from his bed in a creaky hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In a few hours, a rare solar eclipse would occur. Dawn revealed a brilliant blue sky, promising a clear view of totality. Simon was thrilled; I felt indifferent. Neither of us had ever witnessed an eclipse. But my expectations were tempered. I’d been to Machu Picchu, Victoria Falls, the Himalayas. An eclipse is a mere two minutes of solar showmanship. Big whoop.

We scouted all morning for the perfect viewpoint, driving pockmarked jeep roads before settling atop 6,400-foot Prairie Dog Hill. Wearing protective glasses at first, we watched the sun become a black disk, a void in the heavens. Yellow tendrils danced along its circumference. A starry night sky appeared-even though it was 11:44 a.m. Crickets started chirping, and then a crimson glow swept the horizon, creating the startling illusion of a 360-degree sunrise.

“Oh my goshhh!” Simon yelled. “Oh, wow! Wow!”

Witnessing my child’s pure and unmitigated elation ended my indifference, as did this cosmic spectacle that seemed to slow time. I was simultaneously energized, intellectually aroused, and overcome with unbounded optimism-as if life had suddenly revealed its infinite potential. There were about a dozen other onlookers nearby, and I had the inex- plicable urge to hug each and every one of them. Nothing had ever made me feel like this.

It was awesome.

Photo credit: bjdlzx - Getty Images More

Scientists have been study- ing the effects of awe for some time. In 2003, psychologists Dacher Keltner and Jonathan Haidt defined the emotion as being somewhere between “the upper reaches of pleasure and...the boundary of fear.”

“Awe is triggered by the perception of either perpetual or conceptual vastness,” says

David Bryce Yaden, Ph.D.(c), a research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania who studies brain responses to transcendent experiences. The ocean, the Grand Canyon, and the Milky Way engage the perpetual form, which is largely visual and nature- based, he explains. Stirring TED Talks, music, and art kindle the conceptual variety, which is more cerebral and subjective to the person experiencing it. Both blow your mind, but in very different ways.

And here’s the best part: Awe is not only mentally invigorating but also appears to be physiologically beneficial. Research shows that it may lower your risk of inflammation, ease stress, aid your immunity, enhance your well-being, and even improve your marriage.

Compared with toiling away on a tread- mill or choking down kale, feeling awe is an easy and fun way to improve your mental and physical health. Here’s how it does all that, and how to use it to make your health-and entire life-more awesome.

Awe May Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation in the body is associated with many illnesses, including cardio- vascular disease, arthritis, diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer’s. In 2015, Jennifer Stellar, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, analyzed how various

emotions are associated with the blood protein interleukin- 6 (or IL-6), a common indicator of inflammation.

Stellar evaluated seven emotions-joy, love, pride, amusement, compassion, contentment, and awe. Partici- pants completed a survey on how often and intensely they experienced these emotions. Then Stellar collected saliva samples to determine their IL-6 levels. She found that peo- ple who reported feeling more awe had lower levels of IL-6.