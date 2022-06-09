If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, here’s where and how to get help in Central KY

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and/or sexual assault, contact one of the agencies listed below:

Want to know more? Go to www.lexingtonky.gov/departments/domestic-violence-prevention-board for resources in multiple languages.

What is a protection order and how to apply

A protective order, granted by a judge, is protection from further acts of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence and/or stalking, according to the Fayette County Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Coalition.

You can apply for protection from certain family members — including a spouse, former spouse, parent, child, grandparent or grandchild — a romantic partner with whom you are currently living or have lived with in the past, a current or past dating partner, someone with whom you have a child in common, someone who sexually assaulted you, someone who is stalking you, and/or someone living in the same house as a child if the child is the victim.

You can apply for a protective order in person at the circuit clerk’s office either in the county in which you live or the county to which you have fled as a safe place.

Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt said the number of people seeking protection orders has largely remained about the same as prior years. Witt’s office helps people file protection orders, offers a host of services to make it easier for people to safely leave abusive relationships and can refer people to counseling.

“We are seeing increases in the severity,” Witt said, and the types of physical abuse and intimidation has escalated in recent months. “We are also seeing more strangulation.”

Thanks to various grants, Witt’s office can provide additional security for people seeking protection orders — such as installing doorbell cameras, providing taxi or ride share rides to court dates and even job interviews if the person with the protection order has lost work due to court dates or because they had to find a new home. Witt’s deputies also provide escorts if someone needs to retrieve belongings from a shared home with an abuser or can be present if an abuser needs to collect personal items from a home or an apartment.

Story continues

Judges can also order GPS monitoring of an abuser if there is a substantial violation of a protective order and the victim may be in danger, Witt said.

“You can get a protection order 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even on Christmas,” Witt said.

In Fayette County you can file: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Circuit Courthouse, 120 N. Limestone. You can file Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 a.m., weekends and holidays at the District Courthouse, 150 N. Limestone.

For more information contact Fayette County sheriff’s victim services division at 859-252-1771. The victim’s service division is located in the District Court House, Fourth Floor, 150 N. Limestone St.