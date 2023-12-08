After experiencing homelessness, Austin boy hoping for stability, toys for Christmas

Leon Adamson, 8, plays Minecraft in his room. His family has struggled with homelessness and lived in hotels and even a shed when Leon was younger.

Leon Adamson likes his space.

That can be an issue because the active 8-year-old son of Rebecca Adamson lives in close quarters with his precocious, 2-year-old sister Keiko and 1-year-old brother Lucas.

His two younger siblings are always attached to Leon and love following him around, whether they’re building Legos creations or playing with the Disney characters they just adore.

“Keiko just loves Leon,” Adamson says. “She likes to just grab his sweaters or shorts and just drag him around.”

The three children of Marine veterans Adamson and Chris Watkins are inseparable as their parents deal with housing insecurity and low income. During the last eight years, the family has tried to make ends meet. They have lived in three different motels and even in Watkins’ father’s backyard shed, where Leon slept in a portable playpen.

They now live in an apartment, but it has been anything but easy.

The Watkins Adamson family is part of the Statesman’s Season for Caring program, which for 25 years has helped hundreds of families each year through local nonprofit agencies. The family was nominated by the Foundation Communities, which helps families with affordable housing.

The parents want to build better lives for their kids.

Brown-eyed Keiko shares her dad’s curly black locks and her mom’s long eyelashes. She’s very playful and bubbly as she tends attentively to her Disney toys and colorful, magnetic Magna-tiles.

“She can be very outgoing or the shyest little girl you ever met,” Watkins says. “She loves me doing her hair.”

Leon dotes on Lucas, who very much has his brother’s likeness.

“Lucas is just an amazing child,” Watkins says. “Very relaxed and chill. He’s always smiling, but he yells and gets very angry when he’s tired. He’s very curious and is kind of his older brother in baby form.”

Leon’s equally curious and loves movies, but Adamson jokes he can be a problem at theaters because “he always has lots of question during movies and doesn’t know how to be quiet.”

He’s an outgoing third grader who loves art and drawing. Adamson beams with pride about the haunted house Leon drew.

“He’s just very, very creative,” she says.

Many of the items on their wish list are practical, such as a gently used car, paying down debt, and a washer and dryer. For the kids, though, this holiday season, the family would like gymnastics, karate and swimming lessons, as well as clothing and toys on their Amazon wish list.

To learn more about the family or to donate an item on their wish list, contact Foundation Communities, 737-267-5738, foundcom.org.

Leon Adamson, 8, and his sister, Keiko Watkins, 2, play on the family's couch. Leon's younger siblings like to follow him around.

Other Season for Caring families need your help with Christmas gifts for the kids:

∙ The Jerome family has seven children ages 10 and younger, some of whom have developmental delays. On their list are games for the kids; laptops for schoolwork; diapers and wipes; clothing and shoes for the kids; and developmental and sensory toys. Any Baby Can, 512-276-8199, anybabycan.org.

∙ The Trujillo family has dealt with many medical problems this year including multiple sclerosis, congenital heart defects, scoliosis and blindness. Margarito, 14, and Eliza, 9, have clothes on their list as well as beads and Lego sets. Wonders & Worries, 512-329-5757, wondersandworries.org.

∙ Tracey Piper adopted her son as she was recovering from a brain tumor. Now, 4-year-old Zaire needs therapy and sensory toys for a child with autism. Community Action of Central Texas, 512-392-1161, ext. 329, communityaction.com.

∙ Aimable Mukire and his family left Congo to live in refugee camps in Burundi before settling in Austin four years ago. Their children ages 22 to 2 have things like diapers, hairdryers and gift cards on their list. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

∙ Bonnie Yett is raising her 8-month-old grandson, Sire, after the death of her daughter from a stroke. Sire and his older cousins need diapers and wipes; bicycles; a ride-along tricycle; activity toys; boxing gloves; and clothes. Meals on Wheels Central Texas at 512-476-6325, mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

25th Season for Caring

The Statesman will be sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 2B. Now through Dec. 25, all monetary donations will be matched up to $500,000 by the Sheth family. On Saturday, P. Terry's is donating all its profits to Season for Caring.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Season for Caring Watkins family Christmas list