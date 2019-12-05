An experiment that solved a 100-year-old mystery posed by Einstein just got up to 50% more powerful by squeezing light

One of the most remarkable experiments in history — a trio of giant machines that listen for ripples in spacetime called gravitational waves — just got more powerful and precise.

That's thanks to a new light-squeezing instrument that researchers installed in the experiment's main machine: the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO). Its Italian counterpart, Virgo, got a similar tool.

The instrument, called a quantum vacuum squeezer, is the latest in a series of upgrades to the gravitational-wave detectors, which are opening a new field of astronomy and changing how we understand the universe.

By squeezing photons on the quantum level, the instrument ensures the particles produce fewer tiny fluctuations, which reduces background noise and allows LIGO to sense gravitational waves from sources about 15% further away. Such waves usually come from distant collisions between massive objects, like black holes and neutron stars, that bend spacetime — a phenomenon first predicted by Albert Einstein.

The squeezer tool allows LIGO to make up to 50% more detections, finding new gravitational waves almost every week.

"When the rate of detection goes up, not only do we understand more about the sources we know, because we have more to study, but our potential for discovering unknown things comes in," Nergis Mavalvala, a LIGO astrophysicist, said in a press release. "We're casting a broader net."

The latest major upgrade to one of Earth's most ambitious experiments

In 1916, Einstein predicted that accelerating massive objects, like neutron stars or black holes, would create ripples or "waves" in the fabric of space and time. However, he didn't think these gravitational waves would ever be detected — they seemed too weak to pick up amid all the noise and vibrations on Earth. For 100 years, it seemed Einstein was right.

But in the late 1990s, LIGO's machines in Washington and Louisiana were built as an attempt to pick up the signals Einstein thought we'd never detect.

gravitational waves More

Finally, in September 2015, after 13 years of silence, LIGO detected its first gravitational waves: signals from the merger of two black holes some 1.3 billion light-years away. The discovery opened an entirely new field of astronomy and earned a Nobel Prize in Physics for three researchers who helped conceive of LIGO.

Since then, LIGO and its Italian companion Virgo have detected two other catastrophic collisions. After the black-hole merger, the observatories detected the merging of two neutron stars in October 2017, followed by what scientists believe was a black hole swallowing a neutron star in August. Altogether, the observatories have detected likely gravitational waves more than 30 times.

In October, LIGO and Virgo gained a third partner: the Kamioka Gravitational-wave Detector (KAGRA) in Japan.

