This new ‘experimental cocktail lounge’ will be Charlotte’s tropical, urban oasis
Charlotte’s homegrown “eatertainment” group Embrace The Adventures (ETA), the group behind Stroke, has announced a new tropical concept, Royal Tot, set to open this summer.
Located in the same building as Catawba Brewing, it will be an experiential cocktail lounge aimed at bringing an urban oasis feel to the city while making you feel as if you’ve been transported to a tropical getaway without the need for your passport.
As for the name, it is inspired by the daily ration of rum that British soldiers would get, while serving in the Queen’s Navy. However, according to Royal Tot, “everyone is a sailor and you can get your ration, however you choose.”
One of the highlights of the concept is the rum club, where guests can try rare and vintage rums.
Featuring an interior bar, rooftop, deck, and private event space; guests will be met with bright colors and vintage rattan furniture. Did we mention the view of the skyline?
“With all of our concepts, our goal is to provide an experience,” ETA CEO Ashleigh Gadd said in a statement. “Personally, we think it’s more fun to eat and drink when there is also something to do.”
The menu? Fruit marinated in rum, Kona coffee rubbed chicken wings, tequila-pineapple marinated Spam, and house made Dole whip are just a few of the tropical-themed bites you can order. All dishes were created in conjunction with The Paper Plane Deli & Market.
An official open date has not been set.
The Royal Tot
933 Louise Ave., Suite 350
Website coming soon: http://www.theroyaltot.com/
Instagram: @royaltot