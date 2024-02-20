This Experimental Dating Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

“Love Is Blind” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The experimental dating show first premiered in 2020, but it’s already spawned multiple seasons, international editions, reunion specials and more. Season six premiered on Feb. 14, bringing 30 new contestants into the mix.

Playing off the premise of the title, “Love Is Blind” introduces singles to each other in special “pods” where they can talk and get acquainted without ever laying eyes on each other. The show then explores what happens after the couples choose to commit and are allowed to see each other.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

A new four-part docuseries is the second most popular show on Max right now.

“The Truth About Jim” premiered on Feb. 15 and follows a young woman’s investigation into her step-grandfather’s past as she grapples with the question of whether he was actually a serial killer.

A new biographical drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Valentine’s Day. “The New Look” stars Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel in a look at the Paris fashion world post-World War II.

The first three episodes were released on Feb. 14, with new episodes to follow every Wednesday until April 3. Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Zabou Breitman also appear in the series.

Fox’s “Next Level Chef” is trending on Hulu following the release of the third season on Jan. 28.

The culinary competition show features celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as judges and mentors who guide their teams through a series of complex cooking challenges.

The Spanish action-adventure series “Zorro” is reaching American audiences on Amazon Prime Video.

Filmed in the Canary Islands, the show is set in 1834 in California. “Zorro” stars Miguel Bernardeau as the titular masked vigilante also known as Diego de la Vega.

Related...