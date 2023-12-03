Expert anticipates potential winter crossing of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast

In an assessment of the ongoing military situation in Ukraine, Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center of Military-Law Studies, is optimistic about the possibility of the Ukrainian army crossing the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in force during winter.

Speaking on Radio NV on Nov. 30, Musienko referred to the foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro as a “foothold of hope,” saying there is still the potential for Ukrainian forces to make significant gains in the counter-offensive this year.

Success in this endeavor hinges on support from Ukraine’s allies and the execution of a Dnipro River crossing operation, said Musienko.

Responding to inquiries about the feasibility of these conditions in winter, he said, “Considering that combat operations are ongoing, our forces there have the opportunity to transfer reinforcements, armaments, and equipment. As of now, this is possible.”

Read also: Expert: Ukraine's top 2024 goal is to cut land corridor to Crimea to prevent Russian-dictated peace in 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting with military officials in Kherson on Nov. 29 to discuss the operational situation in the oblast. The discussions covered developments on the left bank of the Dnipro, outlining future military plans, according to the President’s Office.

The marine infantry officially confirmed on Nov. 17 that Ukrainian fighters had secured several beachheads on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro. More than a thousand invaders and dozens of pieces of equipment were eliminated during the operation.

Former Aidar Battalion platoon commander, Yevhen Dykyi, announced on Nov. 26 that Ukrainian forces on the left bank of the Dnipro were advancing towards the road connecting Crimea to Melitopol.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine